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RGI issues rules for securing Census data ahead of Phase-2

The RGI is securing Census 2027 records from 19 states and 5 UTs, emphasizing confidentiality and using digital tools for the first time.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 05:38 am IST
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
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The Registrar General of India (RGI) has started securing and preserving physical and digital records collected by millions of enumerators over the past two months, during the first phase of the Census 2027 exercise — the house-listing operations (HLO) — in 19 states and five Union territories, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

RGI issues rules for securing Census data ahead of Phase-2

Officials said detailed instructions were recently issued to Census officials, with information on the safe custody and preservation of working schedules, block maps, layout sketches, partially and fully filled forms, and other related documents.

The Directorate of Census Officers (DCOs) across the country also conveyed to all officials that the collected data is “confidential”, as outlined in Section 15 of the Census Act.

Officials said the instructions included specific directions. “Charge officers have been told to collect the partially filled schedules, completed schedules, working sheets, and two copies of layout sketches of each HLB (houselisting block) from every enumerator,” said an official, citing one instance of the instructions.

“They have been told to upload the maps on the Census Management and Monitoring System portal. One copy must be sent to DCOs, while another has to be retained by the charge officers for the second phase of Census 2027,” said a senior official.

The Census is being conducted using digital tools for the first time. A dedicated mobile application for the data collection process has been developed for use alongside the traditional door-to-door enumeration process.

Originally scheduled for 2021, the Census was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision to include caste enumeration was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30 last year.

Officials said that while they expected to finish collecting data by March 1, 2027, the results would take two to three years to publish and collate.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

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