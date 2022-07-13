‘Rhea Chakraborty bought drugs, handed them to Sushant Rajput’: NCB charge

The Narcotics Control Bureau has claimed that actor Rhea Chakraborty had received multiple deliveries of ‘ganja’ from co-accused, which include her brother Showik Chakraborty, which were handed over to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, PTI reported.

The anti-drug crackdown agency had filed the draft charges last month in the special NCB court against 35 accused in the drug case linked to the actor's death, the details of which were revealed on Tuesday.

According to the draft charges, all the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy between March 2020 and December ‘with each other or in groups’ to procure, purchase, sell and distribute drugs in ‘high society and Bollywood’, the agency reported.The draft charges alleged that the accused financed drug trafficking and consumed drugs like ‘ganja’ (weed), 'charas', cocaine and other psychotropic substances without valid licence, permit or authorisation within the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

“ Therefore, they have been charged under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including sections 27 and 27 A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences), 29 (whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy), as per the draft charges," the report says. Rhea Chakraborty, who is listed as accused number 10, allegedly received many deliveries of ‘ganja’ from accused Samuel Miranda, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed them over to Sushant Rajput, the charge said. She even made payments for those deliveries between March 2020 and September that year. As per the draft charges, Rhea's brother Showik was in regular touch with drug peddlers and had received many deliveries from co-accused after placing orders of ganja and hashish/charas. These deliveries were handed over to Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 in 2020. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 that year by the Narcotics Bureau after the agency brought drug-related charges against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She was granted bail a month later after spending time in Mumbai's Byculla jail. (With PTI inputs)

