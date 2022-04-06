Ricky Kej says it's PM Modi who set him on the path of 'environmental consciousness'

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showering him with best wishes over his win at the 64th Grammy Awards.

"Wow.. speechless! To receive praise from the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself! Thank you @narendramodiji, I hope I made you proud," Kej, who along with Stewart Copeland, won Grammy Award for Best New Age Album for 'Divine Tides' on Sunday, tweeted.

In his tweet, he also stated that it was Modi who set him on the path of 'environmental consciousness'.

"You set me on the path of Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st GRAMMY Award, and here I am today. Thanks for your blessings," Kej added.

Kej's thank you tweet for Modi comes a day after the Prime Minister congratulated him.

"Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi had tweeted.

Kej, an active environmentalist, is also a recipient of the United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist award.