Ride-sharing apps welcome HC order

Ride-sharing platforms Uber and Rapido on Friday welcomed the Karnataka high court order recognising bike taxis as a legal mode of passenger transport in the state. Ride-sharing platforms Uber and Rapido on Friday welcomed the Karnataka high court order recognising bike taxis as a legal mode of passenger transport in the state.

“Bike taxis serve as a vital mobility of Indian cities, offering people an affordable and convenient way to navigate traffic,” an Uber spokesperson said, adding that the company looked forward to engaging with the state government to optimise the mobility ecosystem

“It is a win for the people of Karnataka, who now have access to a safe, affordable and efficient commuting option that complements the state’s mobility needs while creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for thousands of people,” said a Rapido spokesperson, adding that the company would comply with all applicable regulations and work closely with the state government, as per their guidelines.

Mohammad Salim, president of the Namma Bike Taxi Association, also welcomed the ruling, referring to it as “very good news”.

A bike taxi rider, Naveen Shetty, said the lack of formal recognition affected public perception of the service providers. “If the system is formalised, it changes how society looks at this work. It becomes a service, not a workaround.”

“If bike taxis are here to stay, then training, insurance and clear identification shouldn’t be optional. That’s how trust is built,” said Arjun Patel, a regular user of bike taxis.

Meanwhile, state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said he would review the judgement before responding to it. On the court directive requiring registration of motorcycles as transport vehicles and issuance of contract carriage permits under the Motor Vehicles Act, he said that the state transport department and commissioner would also review the judgement.

Bike taxi operations were halted in June 2025.