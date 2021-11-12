Right commission takes note of UP custodial death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken note of the custodial death of a 22-year-old in Kasganj, official familiar with development said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, identified as Altaf, was called for interrogation at the Kasganj police station in an abduction case and died on Tuesday evening, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel. But the police claimed that Altaf, who was accused of eloping with a minor Hindu girl, had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up.

The latest development comes after an RTI activist from Rampur, Danish Khan, filed a complaint with the NHRC on the matter.

“The NHRC will investigate the incident that took place on Tuesday in Sadar Kotwali police station of Kasganj, before issuing notice in regard to a complaint lodged on Wednesday and registered on Thursday by NHRC as per the procedure prescribed,” stated Danish Khan.

“The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered the case within 18 hours of filing of the complaint and will investigate the case on its merits before choosing to issue notices if deemed fit,” he said.

Khan has challenged the police theory that Altaf, accused in a case of kidnapping, had committed suicide by hanging himself from the tap in the toilet of Sadar Kotwali police station of Kasganj on Tuesday.

“Altaf was a man with a height of five and a half feet, so how could he commit suicide by hanging himself from a tap which was merely 2 feet above the ground, that too by using string from his jacket hood?” questioned Khan.

“The circumstances show that Altaf was taken to the police station on the night of Monday, November 8 and was given third-degree torture by police and allegedly strangulated to death on Tuesday morning,” alleged Danish in his complaint to NHRC.

The complaint lodged by Danish Khan with diary no. 18490/IN/2021 was registered on Thursday by NHRC under file No.333810/24/7/2021-AD.