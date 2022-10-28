Right-wing group seeks withdrawal of loudspeaker licence to mosques

Days after the Karnataka government issued 10,889 licences to use loudspeakers at various mosques across the state, pro-Hindu group Sri Ram Sene demanded that the permission to be withdrawn, claiming it is against the Supreme Court order.

Three thousand Hindu temples and 1,400 churches have also been permitted the same.

On October 21, the BJP government permitted 10,889 mosques in the state to use loudspeakers. The police department has issued licenses as per guidelines in this regard. A total of 17,850 applications were submitted from mosques, temples, and churches for the use of loudspeakers. Three thousand Hindu temples and 1,400 churches have also been permitted the same. The license has been given for two years. The government has collected ₹450 as the fee.

Objecting to the move, Sri Ram Sene chief, Pramod Muthalik, questioned the government decision to issue licence to the mosques. “The government has issued permission to use loudspeakers at 3,000 temples, 14,000 churches, and over 10,000 mosques. Today, noise pollution is happening due to mosques and not temples. How can the government permit over 10,000 mosques?” questioned Muthalik.

The Sri Ram Sene chief also accused the mosques of using 4 to 8 loudspeakers per mosque.

“The Supreme Court guidelines say loudspeakers can be only used between 6 am to 10 pm, but still several mosques are using loudspeakers for azaan from 4 am. Moreover, at every mosque, they use 4 to 8 loudspeakers, causing difficulties for educational institutes, hospitals and others. They use these loudspeakers five times a day,” the Sri Ram Sene chief said.

On May 10, the Karnataka government had asked all users of “sound-producing instruments” to obtain written permission from authorities within 15 days, as part of a broad set of directions to regulate the use of loudspeakers in the state, in the wake of azaan versus Hanuman Chalisa row.

The circular was issued by an under-secretary to the government following a note sent by state chief secretary P Ravi Kumar to additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar, department of forest, ecology and environment, to tackle the issue.

The circular, which comes into effect immediately, stated: “All existing users of loud speakers/ public address system and sound producing instruments shall obtain written permission from the Designated Authority within 15 days.”

The circular comes when some right-wing organisations have threatened to intensify their campaign to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques that play azaan (call for prayers) through loudspeakers.

“Those who do not obtain permission, should voluntarily remove loud speakers/public address system and sound-producing instruments or else the same shall be removed by the designated authority within 15 days from the deadline given,” the circular added.

Citing the Supreme Court ruling dated July 18, 2005, and October 28, 2005, regarding the implementation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the circular said the loudspeaker or the public address system should not be used except after obtaining permission from the designated authority.

The issuing of the licences was however delayed and the 15-day deadline was not completed by the police department.

“Even after a month, no permits have been issued for the use of loudspeakers in the city as the process of identifying and issuing the permissions was finalised. After much delay, the process was completed last week,” said the police.

Responding to the government decision, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said the government followed the rule of law in issuing the licences. “There is a Supreme Court order on the use of loudspeakers. Even after these licences are issued, police will have to enforce the decibels level and make sure it is under the limits,” he said.

Karnataka Waqf Board chairman N K Mohammed Shafi Saadi said Muslim scholars in the state would take an appropriate decision on azaan by adhering to the Supreme Court judgement.

“As per a Supreme Court judgment of 2005, loudspeakers are not allowed for religious and other programmes between 10 pm and 6 am. The Waqf Board had also issued a circular on March 17, 2021, to this effect to all mosques, with the directions to follow the Supreme Court judgment,” he said.

