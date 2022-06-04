Right-wing groups plan to puja outside mosque in Srirangapatna, prohibitory orders imposed

Authorities on Friday imposed prohibitory orders after tension engulfed historical town of Srirangapatna, the capital of 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan and the heart of Karnataka’s sugarcane growing Mandya district, where right-wing groups announced to chant “Hanuman Chalisa” outside a mosque on Saturday.

These groups alleged that Masjid-E-Ala or Jumma mosque was built by erstwhile Muslim rules after demolishing a Hindu temple.

“Currently, prohibitory orders are in place. We will not be allowing such assembly anywhere within the city limits. But they (right-wing groups) are requesting us to give their memorandum outside city limits,” Aswathi S, deputy collector of Mandya district, told HT on Friday.

Groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its affiliate, Bajrang Dal, have sought permission from authorities to conduct a session in and around the town to gather and chant the Hanuman Chalisa on Saturday.

“We have asked for an opportunity to gather someplace in the area and peacefully chant the Hanuman Chalisa. We had first asked permission to do it outside the masjid but since that has been denied, we hope to get permission to meet in some ground close by but we are yet to receive any word from the district administration,” Punith, the assistant secretary of the VHP, told HT on Friday.

The request for such an event comes at a time when there has been growing clamour around the country to “reclaim” temples which were “illegally” converted to mosques during the reign of Muslim rulers. The claims have found backing by the ruling BJP in Karnataka and other places where leaders like KS Eshwarappa have stated that over 36,000 temples were demolished by rulers like Mughals and Tipu Sultan among others.

Deputy collector Aswathi said the issue was still under discussion as permission would be based on the total number of people gathering and other details which the right-wing groups are yet to provide. She said she has written to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) last week based on a memorandum to conduct a survey of the Jumma mosque but is yet to receive a response.

The issue was first raked by the Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, an organisation that claims to be working for the progressive development of the country, who sought a survey of the mosque.

“We are not part of the programme on Saturday. But we are taking it up legally. Even in the section 144 imposed by the Mandya DC, there is a mention of Mudala Bagilu Anjaneya Swamy temple. This is a protected site and has been used for various activities like prayers, running a madarasa and other activities. There is also evidence that several of the statues and carvings have been demolished,” CT Manjunath of Vichar Manch said.

The development comes amid a recent survey ordered by a Varanasi court of the Gyanvapi mosque, based on a plea that claims the existence of idols of Hindu deities inside the mosque located next to Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

On Wednesday, a Karnataka court started hearing a petition filed by the VHP related to “discovery of a temple-like structure” inside a mosque in Mangaluru’s Malali.

Though there is little to indicate that the BJP has a chance to wrest the district from the JD(S), the rise of Hindutva related campaigns in the sugarcane growing district is likely to help the saffron party in the region and reap rich political dividends in the future.

Mandya and its Vokkaliga-dominated electorate is believed to side the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) and its founder HD Deve Gowda. The Adi Chunchungiri Matha, one of the most influential monasteries of the Vokkaliga community, is also situated in the district.

The Congress and JD(S) share a bitter and violent rivalry in Mandya and other parts of the state and disenchanted workers from both parties have preferred to move to the BJP than to either of the two dominant forces.

