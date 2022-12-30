Rishabh Pant came out of burning car after breaking its window

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 30, 2022 10:05 AM IST

Senior police superintendent (Haridwar) Ajai Singh said the accident took place around 5.30am amid dense fog

Rishabh Pant was returning from Delhi to his home in Haridwar’s Roorkee. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant came out of his burning car following an accident in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar after breaking its window, a police officer said and added he was out of danger and has been referred to Dehradun for treatment.

Senior police superintendent (Haridwar) Ajai Singh said the accident took place around 5.30 am amid dense fog. “The car caught fire after the accident and he came come out after breaking its window,” he said.

Police said the cricketer suffered serious injuries in his right leg and head near Narsan and was first rushed to a Roorkee hospital. He was driving and alone in the car. The cricketer was returning from Delhi to his home in Haridwar’s Roorkee.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wished Pant a speedy recovery and said the state government will bear expenses for the treatment of the cricketer. “If an air ambulance is required, it should also be arranged.”

