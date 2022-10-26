Rishi Sunak's appointment surprise for Pak, says IAS officer Shah Faesal; ‘Only in India…’

IAS officer Shah Faesal said Rishi Sunak's appointment as the UK Prime Minister might be a surprise for Pakistan where a minority can't hold the top posts in the government, but not in Indian democracy. The IAS officer's praise for India comes amid a war of words between the BJP and the opposition triggered by Rishi Sunak's appointment. While Congress leaders P Chidambaram, and Shashi Tharoor questioned the BJP's majoritarianism, BJP leaders cited the examples of Manmohan Singh, Abdul Kalam and Draupadi Murmu. Also Read | ‘Britain has outgrown racism’: In praise for Sunak, Tharoor's message for BJP

In a jibe at Pakistan, IAS officer Shah Faesal said Indian Muslims enjoy freedom 'unthinkable' in any other so-called Islamic country. Recalling his journey, he praised India and wrote it's possible only in India that a Muslim youngster can go on to top the Indian Civil Service exam.

Shah Faesal was a 2010 batch IAS topper of the erstwhile J&K cadre who resigned from the services in 2019 and floated his own political party. In 2022, Shah Faesal was posted as the deputy secretary in the Union ministry for tourism.

"It's possible only in India that a Muslim youngster from Kashmir can go on to top the Indian Civil Service exam, rise to top echelons of the government, then fall apart with the government and still be rescued and taken back by the same government," Shah Faesal tweeted as Rishi Sunak becoming the UK PM triggered a debate.

"My own life-story is about a journey, shoulder to shoulder, with each fellow citizen of this nation of 1.3 Billion people, where I have felt owned, respected, encouraged and at times pampered at every step of the way. That's India," the IAS officer wrote.

"From Maulana Azad to Dr Manmohan Singh and Dr. Zakir Hussain to HE President Droupadi Murmu, India has always been THE land of equal opportunity and the road to the top is open to all. Won't be wrong if I say I have been to the mountain top and seen it for myself," he added.

BJP vs opposition war of words

Taking on the BJP, Congress leader Chidambaram said is there is a lesson to be learnt by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism -- in Rishi Sunak becoming the UK PM. "The people of the US and the UK have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in government," Chidambaram tweeted.

Shashi Tharoor raised the question as to whether a parallel of Rishi Sunak becoming the PM will ever happen in India.

The BJP was quick to point out that India had three Muslim and one Sikh President, a Sikh PM for 10 years.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla took a jibe at the Congress and tweeted, "I guess Dr Tharoor and P Chidambaram never really considered Dr Manmohan Singh as the PM for obvious reasons!"

