RJD chief Lalu Prasad to campaign for party candidates on October 27

Campaigning for the by-polls to two assembly seats in Bihar, Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur, scheduled for October 30, has taken an interesting turn with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav deciding to campaign for his party candidates on October 27. Campaigning for the two seats will come to an end on October 28 evening.

The NDA camp has also pushed its top leaders to campaign for the polls with chief minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Pashupati Paras joining the electioneering from Monday. Kumar addressed one meeting each in both the constituencies on Monday and will follow it up with another couple of meetings on Tuesday.

“The RJD chief will campaign for a day on October 27,” said RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary.

People familiar with the development said that Prasad, who returned to the state after almost three-and-half- years would address one meeting each in both the assembly constituencies.

Lalu Prasad entering the campaigning assumes significance after the RJD’s partner the Congress announced its exit from the Mahaghatbandhan (Grand Alliance). The Congress Bihar in-charge, peeved over the RJD’s decision to contest on both the seats, announced that the party would field its own candidates.

As soon as Lalu’s campaigning dates were announced, the ruling NDA as well as the Congress started targeting RJD leaders and claimed that his presence will hardly make any difference.

“When Lalu Prasad will go to these places, people will definitely ask why he ditched Congress. He should mention that whenever he tried to play games with the Congress, he had fallen flat,” said Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore.

At the same time, BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said that Lalu Prasad’s campaign was not going to make any impact this time. “The GA is disintegrated. When they fought the last election together, both the seats were won by the NDA,” said the BJP spokesperson.

JD-U spokesperson Nikhil Mandal has also taken Lalu Yadav’s campaign lightly. “People will vote for development,” he said while HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that it was a desperate move by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who has got a feel of ground reality. “That is why RJD as a last resort is bringing him to campaign,” said Rizwan.

