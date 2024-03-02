RLD chief Jayant Singh formally joins NDA after BJP's first Lok Sabha election candidates list

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh announced on Saturday that the party is formally joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to jointly contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. RLD chief Jayant Singh met home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.(X/JPNadda)

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India is witnessing parallel development and welfare for the poor! I met Amit Shah and JP Nadda and decided to join NDA,” Jayant Singh said in an X post.

The RLD chief expressed that the NDA is prepared to fulfil the resolve for a developed India and aims to cross the 400-seat mark this time.

This follows the BJP's announcement of its first list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which named candidates for 51 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, suggesting to accommodate other key allies.

Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh played a pivotal role

It was evident that RLD would part ways with the Opposition's INDIA bloc after Charan Singh was named for the highest civilian award on February 9.

"Dil Jeet Liya” (You have won our hearts)," Singh posted on X after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Bharat Ratna' for Charan Singh.

“What previous governments could not do till today has been completed by PM Modi's vision. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's govt for encouraging the people who aren't part of the mainstream,” RLD chief praised PM Modi.

When asked if he is ready to join hands with BJP-NDA, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said, “Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko (Is there any doubt? How can I refuse today?),” indicating his willingness.

RLD-SP alliance breaks apart

The RLD and SP had previously announced their alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on January 19, with the RLD getting seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

Both parties had contested the 2022 assembly elections in an alliance, with SP winning 111 seats and RLD securing eight seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the RLD was part of the SP-BSP ‘Mahagathbandhan’, contesting Mathura, Baghpat, and Muzaffarnagar, but lost all three seats.

BJP's first list for Lok Sabha 2024

The notable names from Uttar Pradesh in BJP's first list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections include Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, defence minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Hema Malini from Mathura, Ajay Mishra Teni from Kheri, Smriti Irani from Amethi, Lallo Singh from Faizabad (Ayodhya), and Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli, among others.

The new faces in the BJP list include Saket Mishra from Shrawasti, Kripa Shankar Singh from Jaunpur, and Ritesh Pandey from Ambedkarnagar.

Saket Mishra, a sitting MLC, is the son of Nripendra Mishra, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee chairman and former principal secretary to Prime Minister Modi.