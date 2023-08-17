Ro Khanna slammed for who all he met in India: 'I stand for pluralism'

United States Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna said he stands for pluralism and the human rights of the minority, including Muslims, after he met ‘right-wing’ ideologue Abhijeet Iyer-Mitra, a defence analyst, in India. RO Khanna also met Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, Umar Khalid's father, a group from Manipur and from violence-hit Haryana. Indian American Muslim Council slammed Ro Khanna for meeting 'right wing; idelogue during his India visit.

Indian American Muslim Council called out Ro Khanna for his meeting with Iyer-Mitra and said Iyer-Mitra promotes hate and labels Muslim-American politicians like Ilhan Omar as 'terrorists'.

“I have met with many civil society groups per conversations which will be public and also stood firm for my values,” RO Khanna posted on Twitter, now called X.

"I unequivocally stand for pluralism and the human rights of minority populations, including Muslims, whether in India or America. My positions are well known. And I firmly stand by my values no matter who I meet with and am proud to convey them," Ro Khanna tweeted.

RO Khanna was part of the US Congressional delegation which met PM Modi, foreign minister S Jaishankar as well.

On his meeting with Ro Khanna, Tushar Gandhi said he briefed Khanna about the 'nation's plunge into an abyss of hate, divisiveness and violence. "He I believe wanted to meet the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi who he says is his inspiration. I was warned that Ro oscillates. I discovered a sincere man & a shrewd politician. No better, no worse. I told him, like in 1930 what Bapu asked humankind, secular liberal inclusive India asks for world sympathy in battle of right against might today & that we looked at persons like him for it. Ro met with PM & Union Ministers, they thwarted his meeting Rahul Gandhi but he met Umer Khalid’s father & representatives from violence ravaged Manipur," Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

"Now I hope he will support our cause & stand up to Hindu right wing in US & not go soft on them. @RoKhanna we count on you keep showing the same courage you showed in Delhi," Tushar Gandhi wrote.

The US Congressmen sought a private meeting with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi but it did not take place as the Congress told the delegates that the request was to come through the MEA.

