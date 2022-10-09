Robbers chop off 108-year-old’s feet in Rajasthan, steal her anklets, say police

Unidentified miscreants allegedly chopped off the feet of a 108-year-old woman in Jaipur on Sunday to steal the silver anklets she was wearing, police said.

Galta Gate police station house officer (SHO), Mukesh Kumar, said the woman, identified as Jamuna Devi, was dragged out of her house early morning and the miscreants chopped off her feet with a sharp weapon before fleeing away with the silver anklets. She was left bleeding inside a bathroom constructed outside the house, he added.

The victim’s daughter, Govindi Devi (45), said that her 22-year-old daughter Mamta informed the family about the incident. “My daughter informed me that my mother was lying outside screaming in pain and bleeding profusely. We immediately took her to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, and her condition is critical,” she said.

The victim’s nephew, Gopal Meena, said the incident happened at around 5 am when everyone was sleeping. “Due to her age, she doesn’t speak much, and the family members could not hear her. At around 6 am, Mamta found her missing on the bed. After she went outside, she found her (the victim) lying with chopped-off feet,” Meena said.

Police said a case has been registered against unidentified people. “The probe has been started, and the forensic team visited the crime site. We are trying to identify the miscreants, and scan the CCTV footage from the area. A sharp-edged weapon has been recovered from the spot,” a police official said.

