Robert Vadra links Pahalgam terror attack to Hindu-Muslim ‘divide’, BJP reacts

Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday stirred controversy with his remarks on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, linking the incident to growing divisions between Hindus and Muslims in India. Businessman Robert Vadra speaks with the media regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI)

He alleged that the government’s focus on Hindutva was making minorities feel uneasy and unsafe. Vadra said such attacks reflect a growing divide and urged the government to protect all citizens and uphold secularism.

“In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled when you have a survey on mosques or you tell people you cannot pray this way or that way... If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people's identity, why are they doing this? Because there's a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims and also Christians,” Vadra told news agency ANI.

Robert Vadra said the attack sends a message to the Prime Minister, as minorities feel weakened, and urged the government to ensure security and secularism.

“Looking at identities and then killing somebody, that's a message to the PM, because Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened...This has to be coming from the top that we feel secure and secular in our country and we will not see this kind of acts happening,” he added.

BJP slams Vadra for 'justifying terror'



Reacting to Robert Vadra’s remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan condemned the comments, calling them “unpardonable” and “indefensible.”

He questioned whether Vadra was acting as a proxy for Pakistan or terrorists, saying his words seemed to justify the actions of those responsible for killing Indians.

“Robert Vadra's most disgraceful statements are unpardonable, indefensible. Is he a proxy for Pakistan, or is he a proxy for murderers/terrorists? Because he seems to be speaking the language of terrorists when he pretty much says that there is a justification for these heinous terrorists to kill Indians... The way Robert Vadra is speaking and making statements, it is as if terrorists have a justification to do this…” Keshvan said in a video statement.

Vadra, however, clarified that it was his personal view and he was not speaking on behalf of the Congress party or his family.

“As is said terrorism does not look at any kind of religion. But .. I feel that whenever in a country there are communal issues, people feel vulnerable. There is a division and we see that in our country. I see that the minorities are sidelined” he told PTI videos.

With ANI, PTI inputs