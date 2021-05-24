Roche’s antibody cocktail for treating Covid-19 out in Indian market

Roche India’s antibody cocktail is now available in market to treat Coronavirus disease patients, the Pharma giant announced on Monday, adding that the cost per patient dose will be ₹59,750.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.

The first batch of antibody cocktail, Casirivimab and Imdevimab, is now available in India while a second batch will be made available by mid-June.

Casirivimab and imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and are designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.

“Roche is deeply committed to support the ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, mitigate the deadly second wave and save lives. We are optimistic that the availability of Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India can help in minimising hospitalisation, ease the burden on healthcare systems and play a key role in treatment of high risk patients before their condition worsens,” said V Simpson Emmanuel, managing director and CEO, Roche Pharma India.

Each of the 100,000 packs to be available in India offers treatment for two patients.

Cipla will distribute the product across the country. According to the company statement, the drug will be available through leading hospitals and Covid-19 treatment centres.

The antibody cocktail revived drugs controller general of India’s approval under emergency use on May 5.It has also received emergency use authorisation in the US and several EU countries.

“We are guided by our strong sense of responsibility to address unmet patient need and look forward to leveraging our solid marketing and distribution strengths in India to provide broader, equitable access to this innovative treatment option in the country,” said Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO, Cipla.

It is to be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults and paediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2 and who are at high risk* of developing severe disease, and do not require oxygen.

It has been shown to help these high-risk patients before their condition worsens, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and fatality by 70% and shortening the duration of symptoms by four days.

. As one vial has enough material to treat two patients, if opened for the first patients’ dose, it can be used for the second patients’ dose within 48 hours when stored at 2°C to 8°C. The product can be administer either intravenously or subcutaneously in a healthcare setting.