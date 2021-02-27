Rooster kills owner with cockfight blade in Telangana
A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in southern India has killed its owner, sparking a manhunt for the organisers of the event, police said Saturday.
The bird had a knife attached to its leg ready to take on an opponent when it inflicted serious injuries to the man's groin as it tried to escape, officers said.
The victim died from loss of blood before he could reach a hospital in the Karimnagar district of Telangana state earlier this week, local police officer B. Jeevan told AFP.
The man was among 16 people organising the cockfight in the village of Lothunur when the freak accident took place, Jeevan said.
The rooster was briefly held at the local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm.
"We are searching for the other 15 people involved in organising the illegal fight," Jeevan said.
They could face charges of manslaughter, illegal betting and hosting a cockfight.
Cockfights are banned but still common in rural areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha states -- particularly around the Hindu festival of Sankranti.
Specially-bred roosters have 7.5-centimetre (three-inch) knives or blades tethered to their legs and punters bet on who will win the gruesome fight.
Thousands of roosters die each year in the battles which, despite the efforts of animal rights groups, attract large crowds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central govt should cut its tax on fuel, says Tamil Nadu govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Making PM Modi's schemes flourish will be real tribute to saint Ravidas: Nadda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explosives scare near Ambani's house: Cops looking for other car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot attack Centre for 'stubborn stand' on farm laws
- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot tried to present a united face ahead of the assembly bypolls in four seats in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amarinder Singh announces ₹50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Punjab solider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rooster kills owner with cockfight blade in Telangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha modifies home isolation order, logs 86 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike: What is restricted where in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Comments against judges 'disturbing new trend': Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six states report surge in daily new Covid-19 cases: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This is what one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will cost in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay High Court refuses to hear case after lawyer removes mask in courtroom
- A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan was on February 22 hearing an appeal matter during which the appellant's advocate removed his mask in the courtroom contrary to guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'True religion never divides': Priyanka Gandhi at Varanasi's Ravidas temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal says Delhi's law and order situation 'in serious turmoil'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox