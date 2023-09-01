‘Routine practice’: China after India lodges protest over its 'standard map'

A day after India lodged a strong protest with China over its latest ‘standard’ map that claimed Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as its own territories, Beijing said that the new map is a “routine practice” and that concerned nations should “view it in an objective and rational light”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.(AFP)

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday during a press conference said, “China’s position on the South China Sea is consistent and clear. The competent authorities of China routinely publish standard maps of various types every year, which aims to make standard maps available to all sectors of society and raise public awareness of the standardized use of maps.”

He added, “We hope parties concerned can view it in an objective and in rational light.”

A massive controversy erupted after China on August 28 released the 2023 edition of its “standard map”, staking its claims over Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the South China Sea. The map was released despite India's repeated stand that Arunachal Pradesh has always been and continues to be an integral part of the country.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that they have lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side. “We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question,” the MEA said.

Philippines rejects China's “standard map”

Meanwhile, the Philippines has also rejected China's “standard map” which includes the nine-dashed line (now a ten-dashed line) in their territory. An official release quoted the Philippines Foreign Ministry as saying, “This latest attempt to legitimize China’s purported sovereignty and jurisdiction over Philippine features and maritime zones has no basis under international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” reported ANI.

