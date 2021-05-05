Home / India News / Covid-19: Routine surgeries deferred in hospitals across Jammu division
Covid-19: Routine surgeries deferred in hospitals across Jammu division

UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 10:59 PM IST
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for the Covid-19 testing amid the surge in coronavirus cases, at Gandhi Nagar Hospital, in Jammu. (ANI Photo)

The authorities in Jammu issued an order on Wednesday deferring routine surgeries in government and private health institutions in the division, owing to the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases.

Issued by Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, the order, however, said emergency services and critical care required for co-morbid and dialysis patients, and maternal and child health services would continue as usual.

"In view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic in Jammu Division which demands optimal utilisation of available resources so that the existing infrastructure/healthcare facilities are not overburdened, the elective/routine surgeries are required to be deferred," Langer said in the order.

He said the main focus of the healthcare system at this juncture was the management of Covid-19 cases.

"All elective/routine surgeries shall be deferred in government as well as private health institutions in the division; unless there are pressing medical reasons and the benefits of such procedure outweigh the risk related to COVID-19 situation and its fallout," the order said.

Langer directed district magistrates and chief medical officers to conduct random inspections and audits of healthcare institutions to enforce compliance of the order.

"The order shall be reviewed periodically based on the evolving Covid-19 situation," he said.

coronavirus
