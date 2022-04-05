Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Row in Odisha over addition of Kotia villages in new Andhra district
india news

Row in Odisha over addition of Kotia villages in new Andhra district

As per a new map released by the Andhra government, 28 villages of Kotia region have found place in Parvatipuram Manyam district.
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been locked in a bitter battle over territorial control of 21 of the 28 revenue villages in Kotia gram panchayat. (ANI File)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bhubaneswar

A fresh controversy erupted on Monday after Andhra Pradesh created a new district, adding 28 villages of the Kotia region on which both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have staked claim.

As per a new map released by the Andhra government, 28 villages of Kotia region have found place in Parvatipuram Manyam district. The formation of Parvatipuram Manyam district means Parbatipuram town will now act as the new headquarters of the Kotia region.

Andhra and Odisha have been locked in a bitter battle over territorial control of 21 of the 28 revenue villages in Kotia gram panchayat. While Odisha “mistakenly” did not survey 21 villages during its formation in 1936, Andhra Pradesh that was formed in 1955, those also did not survey those villages resulting in perpetual dispute.

In 1968, Odisha moved the Supreme Court alleging that Andhra Pradesh was wrongfully trespassing into certain villages in its boundary. The apex court, in December 1968, passed an order directing that status quo to be maintained between the parties on the 21 villages of Kotia gram panchayat.

RELATED STORIES

The dispute, however, became intense in February last year when the Andhra Pradesh government conducted panchayat polls in Phatusineri village under Kotia gram panchayat. The same month, Odisha moved a contempt of court petition, seeking action against Andhra Pradesh over its violation of the apex court order.

Reacting to inclusion of Kotia region in the Andhra Pradesh district, former Koraput MP Jayram Pangi said it was a conspiracy by Andhra Pradesh. “As the new district will be a tribal dominated one it is aimed to woo the tribal people of the region. We have proposed the Odisha government several times to form a development council in Kotia and launch special schemes for the region so that we can check the neighbouring state’s attempt to lure the locals,” said Pangi.

Tikai Gemel, a zilla parishad member of Kotia, said she would oppose Andhra Pradesh’s move of inclusion of Kotia in the new district. “Kotia belongs to Odisha. We will oppose Andhra if they attempt to include us in their state,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP