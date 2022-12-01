Rozgar Mela: Leadership theories to Microsoft Excel, govt plans new training material for latest entrants

From understanding motivations to various leadership theories , from effective communication to Microsoft Excel, the government plans to include a host of new material in training those appointed to government positions under the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Mela, officials familiar with the matter said.

The Karmayogi Prarambh module, which was launched by PM Narendra Modi on November 21, includes seven different courses that cover a variety of areas .

Around 146,000 people have been appointed under the scheme so far; they have been appointed for group C and D posts such as Central Armed Force Personnel, sub inspector, constable, lower division clerk, steno and Income Tax inspectors. While 75,000 letters were handed out on October 22, 71,000 were distributed on November 21.

The Rozgar Mela aims to fill vacancies in the government expeditiously, act as a catalyst to generate further employment and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth.

The training of the employees is done under Mission Karmayogi. Launched in 2020, this is aimed at effective training of civil servants.

An official familiar with the matter said that the training also includes modules on prevention of sexual harassment of women at the workplace and a code of conduct for government employees.

“All of these are essential nuances that the employees will have to familiarize themselves with eventually,” the official added on condition of anonymity. Some of the modules have been put together by The Art of Living Foundation.

The course will helps learners to understand ‘why people act as they do’ so that they can better understand the motivations of people on the job, a second official said. “The officers will gain insights on how to influence people in their teams to work towards a common goal from different perspectives offered by diverse prevailing theories in the area,” the second official added, asking not to be named.

The second official said that the entrants will also be taught Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace under the POSH Act, 2013.

The employees will also be able to access several other courses on the government’s iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training Programme) website, which offers training to civil servants already. So far, 160,000 officials have registered on the platform.

“Effective governance requires the continuing interaction, and exchange of information and ideas between citizens, government and other stakeholders. Starting with the underlying theory of communication the course then focuses on formal written communication. The course helps learners understand the process of communication, barriers that inhibit effectiveness and the need to factor in cultural differences as part of target audience analysis,” the second official added.

Former director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration Sanjeev Chopra said the training will apply to all government employees. “These skills are that are relevant to take in India to the future of the service, especially if we want a government that is focused on improving the efficiency of the services.”

PM Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on November 22 under the Rozgar Mela. “The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly. Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela,” the government said in a statement.

Referring to the Karamyogi module, the statement added that it is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments. “It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.inplatform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.”