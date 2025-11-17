Jamshedpur , Railway Protection Force rescued 13 tribal minors, including 12 girls from Tatanagar Railway Station while they were being taken to work in a yarn manufacturing unit in Salem in Tamil Nadu by two alleged human traffickers, officials said on Monday. RPF rescues 13 tribal minors, including 12 girls at Tatanagar Railway station

The 13 minors were handed over on Monday to the Child Welfare Committee to provide care, protection, and rehabilitation for children in need—while the two alleged human traffickers were remanded to judicial custody at Ghaghidih Central Jail.

Tatanagar RPF officer-in-charge, Rakesh Mohan told PTI that the RPF flying squad under the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit conducted the operation acting on a tip-off from P Shankar Kutty, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway.

"They were rescued from Tatanagar Station on Sunday while they were waiting to board Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express. The minors claimed that they were being taken to work in a yarn manufacturing unit in Salem, Tamil Nadu," said the RPF officer.

On Monday, the RPF handed over the minors and the two accused, identified as Sunil Tatomba and Jampira Tatomba , both brothers, to the Tatanagar Government Railway Police .

Tatanagar GRP officer-in-charge, Jitram Oraon, told PTI that the minors, including 12 girls and one boy all from different villages of Hatgamharia block in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, were handed over to Child Welfare Committee and will be produced at Jamshedpur Civil Court for recording their statement before being handed over to their relatives in Hatgamharia.

"The minors aged between 15-17 years are currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee Jamshedpur unit," added the officer.

The two accused from Amdiha panchayat under Hatgamharia police station limits in West Singhbhum district were remanded to judicial custody at Ghaghidih Central Jail under charges of human trafficking of minors.

