28,36,980 grossed from sale of tickets for R-Day parade: Centre to LS

A total of ₹28,36,980 was generated from the sale of tickets for this year’s illustrious Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony, minister of state (MoS) for defence Ajay Bhatt said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“Total amount collected from ticket sales is Rs. 28,36,980/-. However, for tickets which got cancelled due to system error, refund of the amount is under process”, said Bhatt.

The revenue from ticket collection slipped significantly to ₹1,14,500 in 2022 before rising again to ₹28,36,980 in the ongoing year.

In 2018, ₹34.9 lakh was collected from the sale of tickets which dipped to ₹34.34 lakh in 2019. The ticket revenue collection surged to ₹34,72,99 in 2020 followed by a significant dip in revenue to ₹10,12,860 in 2021.

Bhatt said the allocation of budget to the ceremonials division of the department of defence for all kinds of ceremonial events was ₹1,53,62,000 in the financial year 2018-19 which dipped to ₹1,39,65,000 in FY 2019-20.

In FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22, the allocation of the budget remained at the same level at ₹1,32,53,000 for both years’ ceremonial events, he added.

In FY 2022-23, the allocated budget remained at ₹1,32,53,000 for the events.

Underlining the process of expenditure followed by the defence ministry, Bhatt said, “Ministry of Defence coordinates various arrangements with a large number of executing agencies in connection with the conduct of Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony. The expenditure on making various arrangements for the Republic Day Ceremony is borne by the respective participating/executing organizations/agencies from their own budget allocations and is not compiled or exhibited under one head of account.”