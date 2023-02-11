Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 28,36,980 grossed from sale of tickets for R-Day parade: Centre to LS

28,36,980 grossed from sale of tickets for R-Day parade: Centre to LS

india news
Updated on Feb 11, 2023 01:42 PM IST

The revenue from ticket collection slipped significantly to ₹1,14,500 in 2022 before rising again to ₹28,36,980 in the ongoing year

Republic Day parade 2023 (PTI Photo)
ByAnish Yande

A total of 28,36,980 was generated from the sale of tickets for this year’s illustrious Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony, minister of state (MoS) for defence Ajay Bhatt said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“Total amount collected from ticket sales is Rs. 28,36,980/-. However, for tickets which got cancelled due to system error, refund of the amount is under process”, said Bhatt.

The revenue from ticket collection slipped significantly to 1,14,500 in 2022 before rising again to 28,36,980 in the ongoing year.

Also Read: Ministry of Defence to recruit 1793 Tradesman Mate & Fireman posts, details here

In 2018, 34.9 lakh was collected from the sale of tickets which dipped to 34.34 lakh in 2019. The ticket revenue collection surged to 34,72,99 in 2020 followed by a significant dip in revenue to 10,12,860 in 2021.

Bhatt said the allocation of budget to the ceremonials division of the department of defence for all kinds of ceremonial events was 1,53,62,000 in the financial year 2018-19 which dipped to 1,39,65,000 in FY 2019-20.

In FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22, the allocation of the budget remained at the same level at 1,32,53,000 for both years’ ceremonial events, he added.

In FY 2022-23, the allocated budget remained at 1,32,53,000 for the events.

Underlining the process of expenditure followed by the defence ministry, Bhatt said, “Ministry of Defence coordinates various arrangements with a large number of executing agencies in connection with the conduct of Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony. The expenditure on making various arrangements for the Republic Day Ceremony is borne by the respective participating/executing organizations/agencies from their own budget allocations and is not compiled or exhibited under one head of account.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP