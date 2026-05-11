₹3,000 a month for Bengal women as Suvendu govt gives nod to Annapurna Yojana.

The West Bengal government has approved the rollout of the Annapurna Yojana, under which women in the state will receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000.

The “Lakshmir Bhandar” scheme, launched by the West Bengal government in February 2021, is a flagship welfare programme aimed at providing financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections.

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The move marks a significant increase from the existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, under which beneficiaries currently receive ₹1,500 per month, while SC/ST women get ₹1,700. Further details regarding the implementation of the scheme are awaited.

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What is Annapurna Yojana?

According to statements made during the campaign, eligible women could receive financial assistance of up to ₹3,000 per month if a BJP government comes to power in the state.

However, no official notification or detailed government guidelines regarding the scheme have been issued so far.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed scheme is also being compared to existing welfare programmes, with reports suggesting that it may focus on providing monthly financial support to women beneficiaries. What is Lakshmir Bhandar scheme? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed scheme is also being compared to existing welfare programmes, with reports suggesting that it may focus on providing monthly financial support to women beneficiaries. What is Lakshmir Bhandar scheme? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The “Lakshmir Bhandar” scheme, launched by the West Bengal government in February 2021, is a flagship welfare programme aimed at providing financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The “Lakshmir Bhandar” scheme, launched by the West Bengal government in February 2021, is a flagship welfare programme aimed at providing financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the scheme, women aged between 25 and 60 years and enrolled under the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ programme receive monthly aid of ₹1,200 for SC/ST beneficiaries and ₹1,000 for others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the scheme, women aged between 25 and 60 years and enrolled under the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ programme receive monthly aid of ₹1,200 for SC/ST beneficiaries and ₹1,000 for others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The initiative seeks to empower women and promote financial independence by supporting their essential household and personal expenses. BJP's poll promises in West Bengal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative seeks to empower women and promote financial independence by supporting their essential household and personal expenses. BJP's poll promises in West Bengal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Home Minister Amit Shah announced that women in West Bengal would receive ₹3,000 per month if the BJP came to power in the state. He also pledged 33 per cent reservation for women in all government jobs, including the police force, along with free travel in public transport vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Home Minister Amit Shah announced that women in West Bengal would receive ₹3,000 per month if the BJP came to power in the state. He also pledged 33 per cent reservation for women in all government jobs, including the police force, along with free travel in public transport vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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The promises carry major political significance in West Bengal, where women now account for nearly half of the electorate.

Increased participation of women voters and the popularity of the TMC government’s welfare schemes, particularly Lakshmir Bhandar, have emerged as key electoral strengths for the ruling party.

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