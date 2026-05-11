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3,000 a month for Bengal women as Suvendu govt gives nod to Annapurna Yojana

₹3,000 a month for Bengal women as Suvendu govt gives nod to Annapurna Yojana.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 07:35 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The West Bengal government has approved the rollout of the Annapurna Yojana, under which women in the state will receive a monthly financial assistance of 3,000.

The “Lakshmir Bhandar” scheme, launched by the West Bengal government in February 2021, is a flagship welfare programme aimed at providing financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections.

The move marks a significant increase from the existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, under which beneficiaries currently receive 1,500 per month, while SC/ST women get 1,700. Further details regarding the implementation of the scheme are awaited.

Also Read | BJP's manifesto pledges UCC in Bengal, plugging infiltration, 3,000 aid to women, youth

What is Annapurna Yojana?

According to statements made during the campaign, eligible women could receive financial assistance of up to 3,000 per month if a BJP government comes to power in the state.

However, no official notification or detailed government guidelines regarding the scheme have been issued so far.

The promises carry major political significance in West Bengal, where women now account for nearly half of the electorate.

Increased participation of women voters and the popularity of the TMC government’s welfare schemes, particularly Lakshmir Bhandar, have emerged as key electoral strengths for the ruling party.

 
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