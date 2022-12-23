Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 4,000 crore bank fraud: CBI books Kolkata-based private firm based on Union Bank of India's complaint

4,000 crore bank fraud: CBI books Kolkata-based private firm based on Union Bank of India's complaint

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 08:17 PM IST

The probe agency said the case was filed based on a complaint from the Union Bank of India of a bank fraud of about ₹4,037.87 crore to the consortium of 20 banks.

The agency said searches were conducted at 16 locations including Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad and Vishakhapatnam, among others.
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it registered a case against a Kolkata-based private company and others including its promoters or directors, unknown public servants and others, in connection with an over four thousand crore bank fraud.

The agency said searches were conducted at 16 locations including Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad and Vishakhapatnam, among others. The probe agency said the case was filed based on a complaint from the Union Bank of India of a bank fraud of about 4,037.87 crore to the consortium of 20 banks.

Also Read | Dombivli police arrest three from Delhi in loan sanction fraud

The Union Bank of India, the lead lender of the consortium, declared the account as non-performing assets (NPA) on September 30, 2013, and subsequently, the other member consortium banks also classified the said account as NPA, according to the CBI statement. The accounts of the said borrower company were declared as fraud on October 25, 2019.

Also Read | ‘Processes are long in bank loan write-offs’: Sitharaman on recovering money

Between 2009 and 2013, it was alleged that the said borrower had submitted manipulated project cost statements and also diverted the bank funds. It was also alleged that the trade receivables mainly including transactions to related parties and funds were diverted to a web of various companies which were dummy accounts, the probe agency said, adding accordingly, the borrower was able to siphon off the funds.

CBI said searches were conducted at 16 locations, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad, Vishakhapatnam, etc, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles, and added that further investigation was underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
kolkata bank fraud central bureau of investigation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP