Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 406 cr grains lost in storage: House panel
india news

406 cr grains lost in storage: House panel

Foodgrains procured by the government are either stored on covered platforms or covered and plinth method of storage, where sacks of food are stockpiled on raised platforms, apart from silos.
By Zia Haq and Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Besides, cereals worth 1.39 crore were stolen or pilfered between 2017 and 2021, data in the report shows. (HT file photo)

New Delhi: India lost 406 crore worth of grains procured by the government due to damage during storage in state-run granaries in the past three years, data cited in a parliamentary standing committee report has revealed.

Besides, cereals worth 1.39 crore were stolen or pilfered between 2017 and 2021, data in the report shows.

Operational norms assume there will be some loss while undertaking large procurement operations, but data cited in the parliamentary report shows the quantity of grains lost in storage exceeded the target set by the government.

A rough calculation by HT, using tools in the website caloriecontrol.org, shows 406 crore worth of grains is sufficient to feed half of India’s Census-recorded 1.7 million homeless people on a bare minimum 1,200-calorie diet for a quarter.

“The (food) Ministry further stated that during storage of foodgrains scientific code of practices for safe storage is followed. Inspite (sic) of all precautions, some quantity of foodgrains may get damaged/become non-issuable due to various reasons such as storage pests’ attack, leakages in godowns, procurement of poor quality stocks, exposure to rains, floods, negligence on the part of concerned persons in taking precautionary measures etc,” the parliamentary standing committee on food’s report on procurement and storage by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) said.

Procurement refers to the government’s buying of cereals at benchmark minimum support prices from farmers.

Foodgrains procured by the government are either stored on covered platforms or covered and plinth method of storage, where sacks of food are stockpiled on raised platforms, apart from silos.

In 2019-20, the government targeted to limit losses to 0.07% of the total grains bought by it, while actual losses were higher at 0.10%. In percentage terms, the value looks small because the government procures large quantities, but in absolute terms, the quantities lost are significant.

For instance, during 2019-20, slightly over 100,000 tonnes of wheat were lost in storage, while in 2020-21, another nearly 100,000 tonnes were spoiled.

The government procured 86.9 million tonnes of paddy during 2020-21 and 43.3 million tonnes of wheat in the current year, which is the highest-ever quantity procured.

“Physical measures like installation of barbed wire fencing of the boundary walls, provision of streetlights for illumination of godowns and proper locking of the sheds are taken to secure the godowns,” the report said.

The FCI explained the loss. “The FCI has brought down the percentage of grains damaged or declared non-issuable (to consumers) considerably from about 0.047% in 2013-14. We maintain proper records of non-issuable grains. Some damage is inevitable due to natural moisture loss as a result of the long time difference between procurement and distribution,” an official overseeing procurement in the food agency said, requesting anonymity.

According to the report, there are provisions for “strict disciplinary action” against FCI staff responsible for “unjustified losses” from FCI depots.

“Where negligence is the cause, strict departmental action is taken after investigation,” the FCI official added.

Dipa Sinha, a food security expert at Ambedkar University in Delhi found it shocking that the government has lost much grain that could have fed so many people. “The government should make the public distribution system universal and secure every grain it procures,” she said.

In the 2020 Global Hunger Index, India ranked 94 among 107 countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP