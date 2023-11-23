Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 48,000 extorted from man in Thane; 3 unidentified persons booked

48,000 extorted from man in Thane; 3 unidentified persons booked

PTI |
Nov 23, 2023 02:46 PM IST

₹48,000 extorted from man in Thane; 3 unidentified persons booked

The man was standing near a hotel in Wagle Estate area here on November 20 evening when the trio approached him.

HT Image

They accused the man of eve-teasing and then forcibly took him away in an auto-rickshaw, the official from Wagle Estate police station said quoting the complaint.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The accused drove the auto-rickshaw to an isolated place where they closed the man's eyes with a piece of cloth and snatched 8,000 from him. They also forced him to transfer 40,000 from his bank account to their account, the police said.

The accused later pushed the man out of the auto-rickshaw near Nitin Company junction in the city, the complainant alleged.

Based on the complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case against the unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 386 (extortion), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) and a probe was on into it, the official said.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank account auto-rickshaw
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP