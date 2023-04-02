48,20,69,00,00,000 corruption’: BJP launches ‘Congress Files’ video

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the first episode of ‘Congress Files’, in a fresh round of attack on the Congress over corruption allegations during the UPA tenure.

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi at a Congress event. (PTI file)

Posting the first episode of the video on its official Twitter handle, the BJP tweeted, "The first episode of Congress Files, see how one after the other corruption and scams took place under the Congress rule".

In the video message titled ‘Congress means corruption’, the BJP said, “The Congress has looted ₹48,20,69,00,00,000 from the public in 70 years of its rule. That money could have been utilised for so many useful areas of security and development.”

The three-minute video also featured former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

'Congress looted people's hard-earned money'

In the video, the BJP alleged that the Congress has looted ₹48,20,69,00,00,000 of the hard-earned money of the people. The coal scam of 1.86 lakh crore has also been mentioned in the video.

'24 INS Vikrant could have been bought'

The BJP claimed that with ₹48 trillion 20 billion 69 crore, many works could have been done - from security to the development of the country. "Using this much amount, 24 INS Vikrant, 300 Rafale jets, and 1,000 Mangal Missions could have been made or purchased. But the country had to bear the cost of Congress' corruption, and it lagged behind in the race of progress," the video message added.

Mention of coal, 2G spectrum and CWG scam

Referring to the last 10 years of the Congress government, the BJP accused AgustaWestland CEO of giving a bribe of 350 crore in the VVIP helicopter purchase. "Coal scam of ₹1.86 lakh crore, 2G Spectrum scam of ₹1.76 lakh crore, MNREGA scam of ₹10 lakh crore, Commonwealth scam of ₹70,000 crore, a bribe of ₹362 crore in the helicopter deal with Italy, ₹12 crore bribe for the chairman of railway board," it added.

'More to come'

At the end of the video message, the BJP stated, "This is only the jhanki (trailer) of Congress' corruption, the movie is still not over."

Earlier, the Congress had also attacked the BJP over the Adani issue, and released multiple sets of questions under the campaign of “Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun”.

The party alleged that the BJP granted “monopolies” to the Adani group in various projects.

