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50 lakh cash, 80 lakh FDs seized from Assam bureaucrat’s residence: Cops

The recoveries were made from the residence of Lachit Kumar Das, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer posted as the additional director of land records. He was arrested on Thursday

Published on: May 22, 2026 06:47 pm IST
By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
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The Assam Police on Friday seized nearly 50 lakh in cash, 80 lakh in fixed deposits and other items from the Guwahati residence of a state civil service officer accused of taking bribes.

Lachit Kumar Das was arrested on Thursday from his office in Guwahati while allegedly accepting a bribe of 45,000 from a complainant. (PTI/ Representative photo)

The recoveries were made from the residence of Lachit Kumar Das, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer posted as the additional director of land records, according to a police release, which added that he was arrested on Thursday from his office in Guwahati while allegedly accepting a bribe of 45,000 from a complainant.

Das was arrested by sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption following a complaint that he had demanded 1 lakh as a bribe to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for land sale permission. Following the arrest, a case against Das was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A raid was subsequently conducted at his residence, where 48.38 lakh in unaccounted cash was found inside a locker. Officials also found FD certificates worth 80 lakh in the names of Das and his family members.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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