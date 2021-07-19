Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RSS and BJP leaders hold coordination meet in UP
india news

RSS and BJP leaders hold coordination meet in UP

The meeting comprised party’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, RSS joint secretary Arun Kumar and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:36 AM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also part of the meeting. (PTI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a six-hour coordination meeting with top functionaries of its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Lucknow on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“Having decided to go into the 2022 UP polls with Yogi Adityanath as the face, the RSS is anxious to ensure that the party goes into the elections as one unit and not as divided factions talking in different voices,” a party leader familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The meeting comprised party’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, RSS joint secretary Arun Kumar and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev, among others. Soon after the meeting, Maurya tweeted: “We have to serve the Covid hit and ensure lotus blooms with 300 plus seats.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP