RSS ‘banyan tree’ of India’s culture and modernisation: Modi in Nagpur

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, his first since taking over the top job in 2014, putting to rest speculations of rift between the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fountainhead, which celebrates its centenary this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Sunday. (PMO)

Modi, who became only the second sitting PM after Atal Bihari Vajpayee to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, described the Sangh as the “banyan tree” of India’s immortal culture, emphasising that the principles and ideals give height to this great tree, with lakhs of volunteers as its branches. Incidentally, the visit by both Modi and Vajpayee, who visited RSS headquarters in 2000, came during their third term as the PM. Modi’s last visit to Sangh’s administrative headquarters came in 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

During his trip, PM Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at RSS headquarters and paid homage to the founding fathers of the Sangh. He also laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, named after late RSS chief Madhavrao Golwalkar.

“The RSS is the modern Akshay Vat (banyan tree) of the immortal culture of India and is continuously energising Indian culture and the consciousness of our nation,” Modi said, while speaking at the Madhav Netralaya event.

Modi — who was accompanied by RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit — said the volunteers of Sangh are working selflessly in various spheres and parts of the country.

Speaking of RSS volunteers, the PM lauded their “exemplary work” during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh fair in Prayagraj, where they assisted millions through the Netra Kumbh initiative, saying that wherever there is a need for service, the volunteers are present.

Decades of effort and dedication by the RSS are bearing fruit, writing a new chapter in India’s development, Modi said. Pointing out that the period from 1925 to 1947 was of crisis as the country was fighting for independence, he said that 100 years later, the RSS is now stepping into another milestone.

“This period is important because big goals are ahead of us. We have to lay the foundation stone of the next 1,000 years of a strong and developed India,” he said, noting that the country is celebrating 75 years of the Constitution this year and the RSS is completing 100 years (of its formation).

Modi’s visit to the RSS headquarters also dispels speculations of a growing rift between the Sangh and the BJP, rumours that have been doing rounds since the Lok Sabha elections last summer. A senior RSS leader, requesting anonymity, described Modi’s visit “very important and historic”, saying it sent a strong message of unity between the BJP and the RSS.

Veteran RSS observer Dilip Deodhar also downplayed speculation of discord, asserting that Modi and Bhagwat share a strong rapport. “Almost all of the Sangh’s core agendas—including the Ram Temple, abolition of Triple Talaq, and the revocation of Article 370—were implemented under Modi’s leadership,” he said. “People have speculated about the BJP-RSS relationship before, but there is no difference of opinion between the two.”

As part of his Nagpur itinerary, Modi also visited Deekshabhoomi, the site where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

Hailing Deekshabhoomi as a symbol of social justice and empowering the downtrodden, Modi said that building a “developed and inclusive Bharat” will be the true tribute to Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.