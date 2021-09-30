Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat begins 4-day Jammu visit

"Bhagwat will meet RSS leaders and workers during his stay in Jammu. Since he is here after a gap of more than two years, he has a busy schedule," said a senior member of the RSS, requesting anonymity.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:33 PM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will take stock of the organisational activities of the RSS in Jammu. (PTI file photo)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, on Thursday reached Jammu on a four-day visit, his first trip to the Union territory since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

During his visit, Bhagwat will take stock of the organisational activities of the RSS in the UT. “Bhagwat will meet RSS leaders and workers during his stay in Jammu. Since he is here after a gap of more than two years, he has a busy schedule,” said a senior member of the RSS, requesting anonymity.

On October 2, the RSS sarsanghchalak will attend a public programme at General Zorawar Singh auditorium at the Jammu University. On the last day of his visit on October 3, Bhagwat will virtually address around 50,000 RSS workers in 625 branches spread across the region, the RSS member said.

“Being sarsanghchalak, he will also review ongoing projects of the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir like social service, education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, social equality, etc,” the RSS member added.

