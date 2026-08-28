After meeting RSS chief in NYC, Indian-American investor praises Mohan Bhagwat: ‘Unshakable confidence in youth’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has "unshakable confidence" in Indian youth and the RSS will lead them to "overcome" the remains of colonial structures in India, an Indian-American investor said after meeting him in New York.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke on a range of subjects during the interaction, from space and quantum computing to India’s future (REUTERS/File)

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Indian-American venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani further said Bhagwat was a “true believer” in US-India ties. The RSS chief met industry leaders and executives at a roundtable in New York. He is visiting the United States for a three days as part of the RSS’ centenary-year global outreach programme.

ALSO READ: All about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York City event: Date, time, venue and more

Deep Dive What topics did Mohan Bhagwat discuss during the roundtable in New York? Mohan Bhagwat discussed a variety of topics, including space, quantum computing, India's future, and the role of Indian youth in driving change. Why does Mohan Bhagwat have confidence in Indian youth? Mohan Bhagwat has unshakable confidence in Indian youth because he believes they will demand and drive significant changes to overcome the remnants of colonial structures in India. How is the Universal Oneness Celebration event in NYC being structured? The Universal Oneness Celebration event will feature cultural performances and keynote speeches centered around the theme of universal oneness and the Hindu philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or 'the world is one family'.

Motwani said 75-year-old RSS chief spoke on a range of subjects during the interaction, from space and quantum computing to India’s future.

In a post on X on Thursday, Motwani said the meeting offered insights into Bhagwat’s views on India’s technological and economic trajectory. "Had an amazing roundtable meeting with Mr Mohan Bhagwat in NY. He fielded important questions by all of us from various industries, including telecommunications, space, clean energy, not so clean energy, technology, quantum computing, etc," Motwani said.

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RSS chief has bias towards Indian youth

{{^usCountry}} The Indian-American businesswoman said the RSS chief has a "bias" towards Indian youth. She hailed his attitude towards the youth, saying, "It was clear to see that he has unshakable confidence in Indian youth, and believes in the change that they are demanding. He seems to be their biggest champion in the country. Lucky for India." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian-American businesswoman said the RSS chief has a "bias" towards Indian youth. She hailed his attitude towards the youth, saying, "It was clear to see that he has unshakable confidence in Indian youth, and believes in the change that they are demanding. He seems to be their biggest champion in the country. Lucky for India." {{/usCountry}}

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"I have come away from the meeting 100 per cent bullish that the Indian youth will drive change in unprecedented ways. And RSS will help them overthrow the last vestiges of colonial structures that keep India slow. Proud of my home country India. What does Mr Bhagwat think of the US? He's a true believer in US-India friendship and bridge building… and has promised us that he will visit us more often," Motwani said.

ALSO READ: 'Stay vigilant’: Hindu group reminds Mamdani of ‘sworn duty’ ahead of RSS chief Bhagwat’s NYC event, issues advisory

Mohan Bhagwant's NYC visit

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The roundtable was held shortly before Bhagwat’s scheduled appearance at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ at Madison Square Garden on August 29. He is expected to address around 6,000 people from the Indian diaspora and other communities.

Organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), the event is being seen as a landmark Raksha Bandhan gathering, bringing together thousands of Hindus along with representatives of hundreds of Hindu, cultural, spiritual, service and community organisations from across the US.

The programme will feature cultural performances and keynote speeches centred on universal oneness and the Hindu philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, or “the world is one family”, according to the organisers.

(With inputs from PTI)