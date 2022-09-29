RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's ‘advice’ to those who eat meat: 'Follow discipline'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said those who eat non-vegetarian food should try to follow a “discipline” while consuming meat so that their minds “stay focused”, news agency ANI reported. Bhagwat was speaking at an event in Nagpur.

The RSS head said people should avoid consuming 'Tamasic food’, which typically contain non-vegetarian dishes. “It's said if you eat the wrong food, you will go on the wrong path. Hence, don't eat Tamasic food,” Bhagwat said.

Drawing a comparison with the non-vegetarians of the West, Bhagwat said those consuming meat and fish in India break from their daily eating habits during the month of ‘Sawan’ and some days in a week.

“Try to follow discipline in consuming meat so that (your) mind stays focused,” the Sangh chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

The remarks by Bhagwat come at a time when the country is celebrating Navratri - a time when fasting and complete seclusion from non-veg food is followed. However, in certain parts of India, such as West Bengal, which is globally famous for its Durga Puja festivals, people gorge on non-veg food during this period.

RSS denied taking out route march on Gandhi Jayanti

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government denied permission to the RSS to take out its route march on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 in the state.

In response, the Sangh moved the Madras high court with a contempt plea against senior government officials of the southern state, including home secretary Phanindra Reddy and director general of police C Sylendra Babu. The plea cited that the state officials did not implement the HC's September 22 order that directed them to allow the local units of the RSS to take out the route march and later conduct a public meeting on Sunday.

The matter will be heard by the court tomorrow.

(With inputs from PTI)

