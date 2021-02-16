RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits actor Mithun Chakraborty, sparks off rumors ahead of Bengal polls
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat met actor Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday at his Mumbai residence. The meeting of the RSS chief at the actor's bungalow in the suburban Madh region of Malad West has flared up speculation of the actor's return to politics.
The meeting between the actor and RSS chief comes ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled to take place in summer this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has time and again asserted that their face for the upcoming election will be a native of the eastern state only.
However, as per media reports, Mithun has denied return to politics. He said Bhagwat had just made a friendly visit . The actor, who had earlier met Bhagwat in Lucknow, added that he shares a spiritual connection with the RSS head.
"I have a spiritual connection with Mohan Bhagwat. I had met him in Lucknow and later I had requested him to come to my home when he is in Mumbai," various reports quoted him as saying.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP are in great rift ahead of the assembly election as the party at the Centre aims to gain its stronghold in the state that has been ruled by TMC for 10 years.
The famous actor was earlier the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from TMC but had to resign in 2016 due to his health issues. Chakraborty is greatly reputed in the home state.
Mohan Bhagwat and Mithun Chakraborty had met earlier too. The actor had met the RSS chief at Nagpur in October 2019.
