Told not to campaign in 2016 when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi, who quit the Trinamool Congress on February 12, said that he was often denounced as a "bad person" for finding flaws within the TMC. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times during the video series On The Record, Trivedi said that on several occasions like the Narada scam and when tapes of TMC leaders taking bribe were leaked in media, he had asked the party's top brass to keep tainted leaders away from the party.

“During Narada, I opposed (what was going on) tooth and nail and I was being seen as the bad guy. When the Narada tapes came out, I told the leader to keep all of them out. I am not saying that they are guilty but they must be kept out but it was me who was kept out,” Trivedi told Hindustan Times.

He also said that a parliamentarian, whom he chose not to name, said that it was not the right moment to call the perpetrators out as elections are near. He also said that Mamata Banerjee gave clear instructions stopping Trivedi from campaigning ahead of the legislative assembly elections in 2016.

Trivedi pointed out that if the real change or ‘poriborton’ which was initially promised by the Trinamool Congress did not happen then it looks like that the government in West Bengal has failed the people.

“There is no poriborton as far as violence is concerned. There is no poriborton as far as corruption is concerned, rather it has become hundredfold when compared to the Left Front rule,” the parliamentarian further added.

Trivedi said, “Mamata Banerjee is known for her simplicity but no one can have a split personality. If your leaders are found in some kind of a corruption then (there should be) no mercy. You (may) not declare them corrupt but the due process of law has to be there.”

Dinesh Trivedi also said that under the Mamata Banerjee-led government the middle class has been facing problems as no one pays attention to their grievances as well. Trivedi when asked about the issue of ‘cut money’ he said that he has raised the issue with the Trinamool chief as well as other senior leaders almost ‘everyday’.

Trivedi, who is currently serving his third term in Rajya Sabha, also said that there is a need to end the culture of dynastic politics in the country. He chose not to name Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who also happens to be the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and said that leaders need to be humble as humility is an important aspect of India’s culture.

“You must give credit to the Left and also to the BJP that at the top level there is no bhai-bhatija politics. It is vulgar,” Trivedi said. He also said that one should not take choppers to their constituency while campaigning. He also said that the young parliamentarian should exercise caution before using foul language and it is not a good culture. Trivedi also reflected on Abhishek Banerjee’s references to Gujarat during his rallies and said that just because the Prime Minister is from Gujarat one should not abuse people of Gujarat.

BJP has also previously targeted the TMC government and said that post-elections BJP will end the ‘didi-bhaipo’ (aunt-nephew) regime. PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah too have alleged that the TMC has become a dynastic party and the chief minister has favored her nephew on several occasions.

Dinesh Trivedi resigned from Trinamool Congress on the last day of the Rajya Sabha proceedings on February 12 saying that he felt ‘suffocated’ within the party. Trivedi also said that Mamata Banerjee no longer holds the ‘reins of the party’ anymore.