IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Told not to campaign in 2016 when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Told not to campaign in 2016 when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi

  • Dinesh Trivedi also said that under the Mamata Banerjee-led government the middle class has been facing problems as no one pays attention to their grievances.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:46 AM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi, who quit the Trinamool Congress on February 12, said that he was often denounced as a "bad person" for finding flaws within the TMC. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times during the video series On The Record, Trivedi said that on several occasions like the Narada scam and when tapes of TMC leaders taking bribe were leaked in media, he had asked the party's top brass to keep tainted leaders away from the party.

“During Narada, I opposed (what was going on) tooth and nail and I was being seen as the bad guy. When the Narada tapes came out, I told the leader to keep all of them out. I am not saying that they are guilty but they must be kept out but it was me who was kept out,” Trivedi told Hindustan Times.

He also said that a parliamentarian, whom he chose not to name, said that it was not the right moment to call the perpetrators out as elections are near. He also said that Mamata Banerjee gave clear instructions stopping Trivedi from campaigning ahead of the legislative assembly elections in 2016.

Trivedi pointed out that if the real change or ‘poriborton’ which was initially promised by the Trinamool Congress did not happen then it looks like that the government in West Bengal has failed the people.

“There is no poriborton as far as violence is concerned. There is no poriborton as far as corruption is concerned, rather it has become hundredfold when compared to the Left Front rule,” the parliamentarian further added.

Trivedi said, “Mamata Banerjee is known for her simplicity but no one can have a split personality. If your leaders are found in some kind of a corruption then (there should be) no mercy. You (may) not declare them corrupt but the due process of law has to be there.”

Dinesh Trivedi also said that under the Mamata Banerjee-led government the middle class has been facing problems as no one pays attention to their grievances as well. Trivedi when asked about the issue of ‘cut money’ he said that he has raised the issue with the Trinamool chief as well as other senior leaders almost ‘everyday’.

Trivedi, who is currently serving his third term in Rajya Sabha, also said that there is a need to end the culture of dynastic politics in the country. He chose not to name Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who also happens to be the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and said that leaders need to be humble as humility is an important aspect of India’s culture.

“You must give credit to the Left and also to the BJP that at the top level there is no bhai-bhatija politics. It is vulgar,” Trivedi said. He also said that one should not take choppers to their constituency while campaigning. He also said that the young parliamentarian should exercise caution before using foul language and it is not a good culture. Trivedi also reflected on Abhishek Banerjee’s references to Gujarat during his rallies and said that just because the Prime Minister is from Gujarat one should not abuse people of Gujarat.

BJP has also previously targeted the TMC government and said that post-elections BJP will end the ‘didi-bhaipo’ (aunt-nephew) regime. PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah too have alleged that the TMC has become a dynastic party and the chief minister has favored her nephew on several occasions.

Dinesh Trivedi resigned from Trinamool Congress on the last day of the Rajya Sabha proceedings on February 12 saying that he felt ‘suffocated’ within the party. Trivedi also said that Mamata Banerjee no longer holds the ‘reins of the party’ anymore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dinesh trivedi trinamool mp abhishek banerjee mamata banerjee narada scam
Close
Democratic Youth Federation of India and SFI members block a road over death of Maidul Islam Middya, in Kolkata. Middya died Monday after getting injured allegedly in a police action during a DYFI protest march last week. (PTI)
Democratic Youth Federation of India and SFI members block a road over death of Maidul Islam Middya, in Kolkata. Middya died Monday after getting injured allegedly in a police action during a DYFI protest march last week. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Cop assaulted by protesters in Kolkata as anger mounts over death of DYFI worker

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Death of injured DYFI worker: policeman assaulted by protestors
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also accused the Centre of failing to control the prices of petrol and cooking gas. (PTI PHOTO)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday also accused the Centre of failing to control the prices of petrol and cooking gas. (PTI PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

BJP cyber cell dialling professors, spreading rumours, says Bengal CM Mamata

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Bengal BJP vice-president Ritesh Tiwari countered Banerjee’s allegation by calling her a “habitual liar”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left parties and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats. (File Photo)
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Left parties and Congress came together and bagged 76 seats. (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Congress to hold meeting regarding seat-sharing, poll preparedness

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Congress and Left parties will soon decide on the seat-sharing through a couple of meetings scheduled next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP leaders challenge Bengal CM, says cadres are civilised but not weak

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Ghosh also warned TMC workers and said that any incident of violence will not be taken lightly saying that BJP workers are not weak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Eye on Bengal polls, Mamata government to start serving 5 meals from today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Initially, Maa scheme would be launched in Kolkata where 16 common kitchens have been set up. The meal would comprise rice, dal, a vegetable and egg
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally, in Birbhum. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a rally, in Birbhum. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s Bengal election campaign to focus on central govt schemes

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 AM IST
The BJP is seeking to attract the 35.9 million women voters who make up 49% of the electorate, the SC communities that account for 23.51% of the population and the STs that are 5.8% of the population, according to the 2011 census.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Tapan Ghosh, founder of Hindu Samhati.(Youtube Screengrab)
File photo: Tapan Ghosh, founder of Hindu Samhati.(Youtube Screengrab)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: New contender in race, far-Right group Hindu Samhati forms party

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:03 AM IST
  • Registered as an NGO, the group is known for its stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh said he was surprised that no protester at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has died despite the capital’s bitter cold.(HT File Photo)
President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh said he was surprised that no protester at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has died despite the capital’s bitter cold.(HT File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Panic in TMC is proof that 'parivartan' is bound to happen in West Bengal: BJP

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The statement came two days after the Roy had indicated that the Left-Congress alliance should join Trinamool Congress to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
india news

'Jai Shri Ram' has become the slogan of election in Bengal, says BJP's Shekhawat

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:44 AM IST
In an interview with Smriti Kak Ramachandran ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, he also accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s government of corruption, and said “Jai Shri Ram” has become Bengal’s election slogan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting at Thakurbari in Thakurnagar in Bengal on Thursday, (PTI PHOTO).
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting at Thakurbari in Thakurnagar in Bengal on Thursday, (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah asks Bengal cyber cell to connect to 10 million people ahead of polls

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • He asked the cell to form a WhatsApp group for the cyber team in every polling station area. There are around 80,000 polling stations in the state where the current population is projected to be 101.9 million, according to the census department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah announced an array of sops for the Matuas who are a part of the backward Namasudra community that can influence poll results in around 80 of the state’s 294 assembly seats. (ANI PHOTO)
Union home minister Amit Shah announced an array of sops for the Matuas who are a part of the backward Namasudra community that can influence poll results in around 80 of the state’s 294 assembly seats. (ANI PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

Citizenship law will be enforced once Covid-19 ends: Amit Shah in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which the Parliament passed last year, offers citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

When Bengal polls end, Mamata too will raise Jai Shri Ram slogans: Amit Shah

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara KhanKhan
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:00 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had declined to speak at an official event on January 23 where “Jai Shri Ram” slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
india news

'Mamata too will chant Jai Shri Ram when election ends': Amit Shah in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Had Dilip Ghosh not been there, she would have announced her nephew's name as the next chief minister, Amit Shah said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah to flag off BJP’s 4th parivartan rath yatra today in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:32 AM IST
The Union home minister, who was scheduled to visit West Bengal on January 30-31, had to cancel his trip after an explosion outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Later in the evening, Shah will address a meeting of the party's social media volunteers in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
Later in the evening, Shah will address a meeting of the party's social media volunteers in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Shah to flag off 4th round of BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra', address rally in Bengal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:37 PM IST
He will address the rally at the Thakurbari ground, the party's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP