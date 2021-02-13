After BJP’s offer to join, Dinesh Trivedi has a request
Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Dinesh Trivedi said on Saturday he was grateful to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for welcoming him into its fold and that it would be a 'privilege' to join. Trivedi' comments come a day after he resigned as the member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday during the debate on the Union Budget, saying he felt suffocated in the House since he was unable to do anything regarding the violence and unrest in West Bengal.
"I am very grateful to BJP and its senior leaders, I was told they have said that I am welcome. It would be a privilege, no question about it. But, let me settle down," Trivedi said, according to news agency ANI.
The BJP was quick to respond to Trivedi's resignation, with party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya saying that they would welcome him in the party and anyone who wanted to do honest work could not stay in the TMC. "Not just Dinesh Trivedi ji, whoever wants to do honest work, cannot stay in Trinamool Congress. If he wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, we will welcome him," Vijayvargiya said.
Vijayvargiya has been campaigning extensively in West Bengal along with senior leaders like JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and Dilip Ghosh for the state's upcoming assembly elections.
Trivedi also took a jibe at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying that no one could hold their heads up high in an environment of fear. "If Mamata Banerjee, rightly says 'I want to keep my head up', she should know that everybody should keep their head up. If there is an environment of violence, then there is fear, so the head is not held high," he said as per ANI.
Trivedi joined a long list of TMC leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Bannerjee, who have left the ruling party ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May this year, piling pressure on chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP and ruling TMC are fighting for power in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banihal attack: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Hizbul terrorist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mahua Moitra seeks removal of policemen outside her house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After BJP’s offer to join, Dinesh Trivedi has a request
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament approves J-K reorganisation amendment bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Indo-Bangla railway project to be over by this March': Tripura minister
- With its opening, this would be the first railway route from North East India to Bangladesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM wants to 'hand over' agriculture business to his 'two friends': Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Indian Army trains 'mountain warriors' in Gulmarg for high altitude ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on India’s first dolphin research centre to start soon in Patna
- The dolphin is a highly endangered species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and was declared the National Aquatic Animal in 2009.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Amit Shah said on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tibetan activist begins march to Delhi, seeks change in 'one-China policy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains: Indian Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMCH alumni association appeals to Nitish Kumar to preserve old buildings
- Some of the structures in the PMCH are almost 100 years old and are close to heritage status.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement gave voice to nation: Khurshid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's 2nd Covid-19 vaccine drive starts today: Here is all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox