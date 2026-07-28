Thiruvananthapuram, The RSS on Tuesday condemned the controversial remarks made by right-wing political observer T G Mohandas on the recent students' agitation in New Delhi, saying they were his "personal thoughts" and deserved to be denounced.

RSS condemns Mohandas' controversial remarks, says views are personal

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In a statement, senior RSS functionary K B Sreekumar clarified that Mohandas was not an RSS office-bearer at any level.

"T G Mohandas's comments on the recent protest are his personal thoughts. He is not an RSS official at any level. RSS doesn't agree with his views and they should be condemned in every highest possible manner," Sreekumar said.

The clarification came a day after Mohandas's remarks triggered widespread protests in Kerala and on social media, prompting the pro-CPI student outfit All India Students' Federation to lodge a police complaint against him.

In its complaint to the State Police Chief, the AISF had alleged that Mohandas had called for student protesters to be "shot dead", amounting to an appeal for violence and mass killing.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, publicly advocating the use of state force to open fire on protesting students, with the possibility of deaths and grievous injuries, was an extremely dangerous statement that promoted violence, undermined the value of human life and had the potential to create fear and social unrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, publicly advocating the use of state force to open fire on protesting students, with the possibility of deaths and grievous injuries, was an extremely dangerous statement that promoted violence, undermined the value of human life and had the potential to create fear and social unrest. {{/usCountry}}

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The AISF sought registration of a criminal case against Mohandas under all applicable legal provisions and called for an investigation into the YouTube channel that carried the remarks, the source of the video, digital records and its circulation across social media platforms.

Former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also condemned Mohandas's remarks and demanded action against him.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan alleged that the statements reflected the Sangh Parivar's mindset of "eliminating dissent". He also accused the UDF government of reducing the police and the legal system to mere spectators to appease the RSS.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.