RSS dismisses Kerala Cong criticism over Kashmir Files

The RSS in Telangana on Thursday dismissed criticism by the Congress’s Kerala unit over the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, saying it appears to be ‘politically motivated’ as everyone knows how the outfit responds to issues relating to Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to a query on Congress’ claim that Jagmohan, the Governor of J&K in 1990 was an “RSS man”, the sangh outfit’s Telangana Prant Karyavah (secretary) Kacham Ramesh said everybody knows how the RSS responds on Kashmir and towards the Hindus living there. He asserted that RSS always spoke against violence in Kashmir.

Denying the allegation, he said Jagmohan was not trained by the RSS and even if he echoed views of the RSS, the government in J-K was not run by the Governor alone.

“What are the policies of others? When three lakh people had to leave (Kashmir), how did RSS respond, how other parties responded? It is meaningless if those who never responded or spoke about so many people staying in Delhi (after leaving Kashmir) blame RSS today.. It is politically motivated,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kerala unit of the Congress in a series of tweets had blamed the BJP-supported VP Singh government in the 1990s and also then governor Jagmohan for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

The Congress in Kerala, which is under attack from the BJP over its comment on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, on Wednesday alleged that the Sangh Parivar forces “misinterpreted and misused” its tweet on the issue.

Ramesh, who addressed a press conference on RSS activities in Telangana and the recently-concluded RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meetings at Ahmedabad, said 311 new daily ‘shakhas’ have been added in the state, taking the total number of ‘shakhas’ to 2,497.

Weekly and monthly ‘shakhas’ have also seen a rise in the state with increased participation from the ‘swayamsevaks’, he noted

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}