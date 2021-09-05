RSS distances itself from article on Infosys

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday distanced itself from an article published in its affiliate Hindi magazine Panchjanya, which alleged that Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys supported “anti-national” forces.

The four-page article, which appeared as the cover story in the current edition of the weekly magazine with the headline ‘Saakh Aur Aaghaat’ (‘reputation and affront’), accused Infosys of trying to destabilise the Indian economy and also accused it of helping “Naxals, Leftists and tukde tukde gang”.

Clarifying the organisation’s stand, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said in a Twitter post: “As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author.”

“Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS,” he added.

The article comes in the backdrop of glitches in the new Income Tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys. Last month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman summoned the firm’s CEO, Salil Parekh, and asked him to fix the glitches in the I-T portal by September 15.

Following the RSS statement, Panchjanya Editor Hitesh Shankar tweeted, “Panchjanya stands firm with its report. If Infosys has objections, it should present its side by urging for a more thorough investigation...”

The article drew flak from the Opposition parties.

“The scurrilous attack on Infosys in a RSS publication is outrageous and actually anti-national. Companies like Infosys have transformed India... The article is an attempt to shift the blame from the Govt...,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday questioned the “silence” of India Inc on the issue months after commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s criticism of Tata Sons.

“Then they came for me. And there was no one left to speak out for me” “RSS affiliated Panchajanya, says Infosys is working with anti-national forces and is part of tukde tukde gang. First the attack on Tatas by Commerce Minister and now this. Silence by industry biggies. Okay,” she said in a tweet.

