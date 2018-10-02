RSS invites Kailash Satyarthi to be chief guest at Vijayadashmi function

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has invited Nobel Prize winner and social activist Kailash Satyarthi to be the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi programme to mark its foundation day at its headquarters in Nagpur on October 19, two RSS functionaries aware of the developments said.

According to the two functionaries, the Noble prize winner, whose organisation rescues children from illegal labour and trafficking would attend the function where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to make a speech. The event is attended by Sangh cadre as well as senior ministers in the BJP, which is the political offshoot of the RSS.

Satyrathi who is currently abroad, could not be reached for a comment.

The annual Vijayadashami speech is the most-watched event in the RSS’s almanac; it is on this day that the RSS chief makes a speech outlining the organisation’s focus areas and also comments on topics related to national politics and social issues.

“A few names are suggested by some senior functionaries and as is the custom, the top functionaries discuss these suggestions and then take a call. There is no fixed criterion for finalizing names,” said one functionary, requesting anonymity.

Past chief guests 2013 – Noted historian Lokesh Chandra, who was later appointed president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations. His term ended in 2017.

2014 – Dada JP Waswani, 96, the spiritual guru and head of the Sadhu Waswani Mission.

2015 – Former DRDO Chairman and NITI Aayog member Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat

2016 – Satyaprakash Rai, a former Indian Economic Service (IES) officer of 1976 batch

On whether the RSS has made a conscious decision to choose a non- political and non-religious person as chief guest before the country heads into elections, the second functionary said, the decision was not weighed for its political impact.

“The Vijaydashami day is important for the RSS as it was on this day in 1925 that the organisation was set up Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. It is a function that is organised purely keeping the Sangh at the centre,” he said. The selection of chief guest is in keeping with the Sangh’s efforts to reach out to a cross section of people and strengthen its outreach, he added.

In 2017, the RSS invited Sant Nirmal Das Maharaj, a Dalit Sikh religious leader from Jalandhar whose followers include the Ravidassia community and Jat Sikhs, as the chief guest. The move was seen as an attempt by the organisation to buttress its efforts to connect with the Dalits, as it was the first time that a Dalit leader was invited as the chief guest at the event.

The Sangh has been accused by its political opponents of opposing caste-based reservation even though the RSS has refuted these allegations and asserted that quotas should be discontinued only when the beneficiaries want reservation to end.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 13:30 IST