‘RSS is authoritarian, militarist group’: UK groups write to London mayor, seek boycott of Mohan Bhagwat’s event

Twenty civil society groups have written to London mayor Sadiq Khan, urging the Greater London Authority to boycott events organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the UK visit of its chief, Mohan Bhagwat.

The groups have urged London mayor Sadiq Khan to refuse to offer a venue for the RSS-organised event. (ANI/Reuters)

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Last week, several Hindu groups based in the US also opposed the RSS event, Universal Oneness Celebrations, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Bhagwat is expected to speak at an event for the Indian diaspora in Britain over the weekend.

After US, London mayor urged to boycott RSS event

The groups have urged Khan to refuse to offer a venue for the RSS-organised event. Bhagwat's tour has included the US and Canada as part of a series of international outreach programmes marking 100 years of the organisation.

They described the RSS as “an authoritarian and militarist group which drew explicit inspiration from European fascism” and called on officials to ensure that Britain's multicultural society was protected, The Independent reported.

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In a letter to the UK's foreign office, the organisations said Bhagwat's visit was "part of a charm offensive of public outreach, supported by his allies in the UK".

The letter was signed by Hindus for Human Rights, UK-Indian Muslim Council, India Labour Solidarity and South Asia Solidarity Group, among other organisations. It also sought details on steps being taken by the Metropolitan Police to protect the communities.

“The threats posed in Britain by the RSS are real, active and ongoing. Mr Bhagwat’s visit will embolden RSS affiliates in the UK to promulgate hate speech, further polarise the Indian diaspora, and create an environment of fear and intimidation for vulnerable communities across the country,” the letter read, as per the report.

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Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the UK should not host “the leader of a hate group with a grievous history of far-right violence”.

“This is a deeply authoritarian, exclusionary and discriminatory organisation which has suppressed religious freedom and inspired horrific attacks on minorities,” the Your Party MP added.

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UK MP defends RSS chief's London visit

Conservative British MP Bob Blackman said he was glad to hear the RSS chief share his views on the organisation's future.

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"Pleased to listen to the thoughts & ideas for the future of @RSSorg by RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat this evening," Blackman said in a post on X.