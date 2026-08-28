'RSS does not represent us': US-based Hindu group among 61 organisations protesting Mohan Bhagwat's NYC event
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address the Universal Oneness Celebrations event in New York on August 29.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's event in New York on August 29 has run into controversies after New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's remarks against the outfit. Many US-based Hindu organisations have also voiced their opposition of the event, Universal Oneness Celebrations, which is being held at the Madison Square Garden. The event is being organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum.
One such organisation is Hindus for Human Right whose executive director Sunita Viswanath said that 61 interfaith and secular organisations have signed an open letter protesting Saturday’s event. She said many of the groups' supporters will show up in person with the message that “the RSS and their Hindutva ideology do not represent us", news agency PTI reported.
Also read: X briefly suspends account of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s New York event organisers
Earlier on Tuesday, several interfaith and civil rights groups, including Hindus for Human Rights, the Indian American Muslim Council and the Interfaith Center of New York, held a news conference outside New York City Hall, calling for the event to be canceled.
‘Stay vigilant’
On Thursday, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) issued an advisory ahead of Bhagwat’s event, urging New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to “uphold his sworn duty” to protect all New Yorkers, including event attendees.
In a post on X, HAF said, “COMMUNITY ADVISORY ALERT! HAF is issuing this security alert in advance of the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Stay vigilant, remain situationally aware, and keep interactions civil. Ahead of the event, activists targeting Hindu Americans have attempted to disrupt and cancel the celebration. We urge @NYCMayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers, including event attendees, and guarantee everyone's safety and civil rights.”
Also read: After meeting RSS chief in NYC, Indian-American investor praises Mohan Bhagwat: ‘Unshakable confidence in youth’
Ahead of the event, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani said that it was “incredibly troubling” to see the rise of a movement in India that was based on what he called an “exclusionary vision”.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mamdani stressed his opposition to the rally but pointed out that the city’s government likely did not have the jurisdiction to cancel a private event.
“I also stand here as the first Indian American mayor in our city's history. My mother's family is all still in India. The vision of India that I was taught by my family and the one that I grew up being very familiar with was of a pluralistic society, of a secular republic, that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India."
"It has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly. So it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to,” he said.
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