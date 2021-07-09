RSS joins Koo, quotes founder Hedgewar in first post

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joined Koo, the Indian alternative to Twitter on Wednesday. It marked its joining with a post quoting Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who founded the RSS in 1925. “India is not just land, but a real living mother. It is Vatsalmayi, Mangalkari, Punya Bhoomi, Hindu Bhoomi. This is what we have acknowledged in our prayers.”

RSS functionaries said they will now share information about their decisions in Hindi on Koo. One of its first posts on Wednesday related to RSS’s five-day meeting, which began on Thursday in Chitrakoot.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other top leaders are attending the five-day meeting to review the work done by RSS volunteers during the pandemic.

BJP and RSS leaders have joined Koo amid the government’s tussle with Twitter over non-compliance with the new Information Technology rules.