Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar appointed to coordinate with BJP
india news

RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar appointed to coordinate with BJP

Arun Kumar, who is from Delhi and earlier held the position of All India Prachar Pramukh, will replace Krishna Gopal.
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:26 AM IST
RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar appointed to coordinate with BJP

Joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Arun Kumar, has been given charge of coordinating between the Sangh and its political arm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), HT has learnt.

Arun Kumar, who is from Delhi and earlier held the position of All India Prachar Pramukh, will replace Krishna Gopal, also a joint general secretary who held the position since 2014.

Kumar also held the post of Prant Pracharak of Haryana and spent a considerable length of time in Jammu and Kashmir. He was instrumental in shaping a campaign to create awareness about article 370 that gave the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir its special status. The article was read down by Parliament in 2019.

According to a person aware of the details, the coordinator has a key role in monitoring the functioning of the BJP, and ensuring smooth coordination between the Sangh and the party.

The change comes ahead of the assembly elections in seven states, where the BJP is in power in six states, including Uttar Pradesh where the stakes are high for the party. Both the Sangh and the party are gearing to change the perception on the ground that the BJP government at the Centre and in the states were unprepared for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Krishna Gopal will continue to remain in charge of two key Sangh offshoots, the Laghu Udyog Bharati - which deals with the MSME sector - and Vidya Bharati, which is entrusted with education.

The RSS has also deputed the Kshetra Pracharak of West Bengal, Pradeep Joshi as the Akhil Bharatiya Sah sampark pramukh.

“The RSS may also appoint a second joint general secretary organisation to assist BL Santhosh, the national general secretary (organisation),” said a person aware of the details.

At the three-day meeting of its prant pracharaka in Madhya Pradesh, the RSS has also decided to organise a special training programme for its workers to help them aid people and the administration in case of an outbreak of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The programme will have a special module to enable workers to provide help to mothers and children with necessary precautions said Sunil Ambekar, the all India Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP