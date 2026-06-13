RSS largest yet ‘most misunderstood’ organisation, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the RSS was the largest voluntary organisation in the world but also "the most misunderstood".

File photo of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (ANI)

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Speaking at an event here as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, Bhagwat said the organisation might appear to outsiders as a paramilitary body-owing to the route marches conducted by swayamsevaks in uniform-or as an all-India gymnasium, given its promotion of Bharatiya games and martial arts.

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"But it is not all that. It is difficult to understand the Sangh from the outside," he added.

"The best way to understand the RSS is to engage with it and experience it from within. However, to do so, one must first be assured that it is safe to test and understand it. A lecture or a book can provide at least that much understanding of the Sangh," Bhagwat said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further said that the RSS was neither a reaction to any particular situation nor opposed to any section of society or political party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said that the RSS was neither a reaction to any particular situation nor opposed to any section of society or political party. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "People say it is the largest voluntary organisation in the world, but it is also the most misunderstood," the RSS chief said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "People say it is the largest voluntary organisation in the world, but it is also the most misunderstood," the RSS chief said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhagwat said that because the RSS was often misunderstood, it had decided to reach out to people and explain the organisation and its work as part of its centenary celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhagwat said that because the RSS was often misunderstood, it had decided to reach out to people and explain the organisation and its work as part of its centenary celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the Sangh had emerged to contribute to the nation's welfare and carry forward efforts aimed at serving the country.

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