RSS leader denounces Nagpur violence, says Aurangzeb is not relevant

BENGALURU: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday denounced the recent violence that rocked Nagpur during protests over the razing of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave, saying any type of violence was detrimental to the society's well-being and that the 17th-century Mughal emperor did not hold any relevance in contemporary India.

“Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society and I think police have taken cognizance of it and so they will get into the details,” the RSS chief spokesperson said at a media briefing on the upcoming three-day meet of the RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) scheduled to be held from March 21 to 23.

Asked whether Aurangzeb’s tomb should be relocated, he replied, “No, it’s not relevant.”

Violence erupted in Nagpur on Monday when around 250 members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal gathered near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal, which is part of the old city of Nagpur. They demanded the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, shouting slogans and burning a symbolic grave made of grass.

Later in the evening, tensions escalated after rumours spread that the symbolic grave contained religious texts.

This led to a gathering of 400-500 people who shouted slogans and threatened to set vehicles on fire. The situation took a violent turn in Mahal, where a mob of over 1,000 people engaged in stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson.

As a political controversy broke out over the communal clashes, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state assembly on Tuesday that the violence was pre-planned. Fadnavis also touched upon a Bollywood film Chhava that appeared to have inflamed passions. “I am not blaming any movie. In fact, the Chhava movie has depicted the factual history related to Chhatrapati Sambhaji. However, after that (the release of the movie) people’s sentiments have been ignited leading to a lot of anger emerging towards Aurangzeb. While this is true, it is important to maintain law and order in Maharashtra today, so everyone should exercise patience,” he said on Tuesday.

RSS Conclave

Speaking on the RSS meet, Ambedkar said it would serve as a platform to discuss various national and international issues. The gathering will also deliberate on matters concerning Bangladesh, and once reviewed by the executive committee, the resolution will be presented before the core committee.

“From March 21 to 23, the executive committee members of the All India Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS will meet here. This event is happening in Bengaluru after four years,” Ambekar said.

During the three-day session, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will outline the RSS’ recent activities and future plans, while regional leaders will provide updates on their respective areas. The expansion of the Sangh’s programmes and initiatives will be a key part of the discussions.

The RSS, which was founded in 1925 in Nagpur, is preparing to observe its 100th anniversary. The centenary celebrations will be observed from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026. “This is the centenary year of the RSS. It was started in Nagpur in 1925 and it has now spread across the country. The expansion of the RSS Shakha and its goals will be discussed in these three days,” Ambekar said.

A resolution regarding the centenary celebrations will be passed during the conclave, outlining plans for nationwide events and initiatives. Discussions will focus on outreach, organisational growth, and ideological objectives for the future.