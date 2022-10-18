RSS looks to enhance role of women in organisation

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will focus on increasing the role of women in the organisation’s decision-making, a senior office bearer said on Monday on the second day of the sangh’s national executive meet in Prayagraj.

According to the office bearer, discussions on the second day at the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak were centered on finding ways to enhance the role of women workers in all its affiliated organisations, recognising the fact that women workers were active in all organisations, and mapping the roles which needed to be strengthened in the sangh’s ranks.

“Leaders were in agreement that efforts needed to be made to ensure participation of women in various social as well as ideological works being undertaken by the organisation,” said the office bearer.

“The works related to social harmony will be taken up right up to the development block level in rural areas besides at the city level. Efforts will now be made to increase the participation of women in RSS meetings for this,” the functionary added.

There was also a discussion on organising awareness programmes for women of Anganwadis and self-help groups (SHGs) across the country.

The RSS has also resolved to ramp up efforts to mobilise girl students for the Sangh’s activities, the office bearer said.

During a speech on October 5 on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had emphasised the importance of women’s enlightenment, empowerment and equal participation in all activities of society, including the decision-making process.

Bhagwat, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and a host of top office bearers as well as office bearers of all 45 regions of the state are attending the four-day meet being held at Vatsalya Institute campus, Gauhania.

