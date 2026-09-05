RSS' reply to criticism over Mohan Bhagwat’s UK, US trips: ‘We expect debate, let them speak’

The RSS has said it is “open for dialogue” with everyone, as its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the United Kingdom saw protests similar to those during his earlier trip to the United States.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering during the Universal Oneness Celebrations, in New York, USA, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. (PTI)

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Addressing a press briefing in London, the organisation’s media head said the RSS “expects a debate and exchange of thoughts”, adding that people should be free to express their views.

Bhagwat, who is on a three-nation tour, previously visited the United States and Canada and is now set to address a gathering in the United Kingdom as part of RSS centenary outreach.

ALSO READ: After US backlash, UK MP defends RSS chief's London visit: ‘Pleased to listen to his thoughts and ideas’

The RSS spokesperson’s remarks came in response to a question about 20 civil society groups that have written to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, urging the Greater London Authority to boycott events organised by the RSS.

RSS' response to criticism

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{{^usCountry}} RSS media head Sunil Ambedkar responded to criticism on Friday, saying, it was "very normal" to raise different voices in a democracy, and the organisation was open to discussions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RSS media head Sunil Ambedkar responded to criticism on Friday, saying, it was "very normal" to raise different voices in a democracy, and the organisation was open to discussions. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are here for peace, integration, and oneness, and we are open to dialogue with everyone. There can be different voices in democracy. I think it's very normal to raise different voices. So we are here for the dialogue, and we are engaging those who wish to hold dialogue," said Ambedkar.

The civil society groups have also urged Khan to condemn Bhagwat's visit as New York mayor Zohran Mamdani did.

ALSO READ: 'Not welcome': Mohan Bhagwat's New York visit draws criticism from US Democrats

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Ambedkar said people "from all sides" have already responded to the New York mayor's stance.

"We are here to communicate what we are, what we think, how we think, and what our worldviews are. We are very much open, there's nothing to hide," he claimed.

"We expect a debate and exchange of thoughts. We're open to the dialogue. Let them speak," said Ambedkar.

UK groups' letter to Mayor Khan

In a letter to the UK's foreign office, the organisations said Bhagwat's visit was "part of a charm offensive of public outreach, supported by his allies in the UK", The Independent had earlier reported.

Describing the RSS as “an authoritarian and militarist group which drew explicit inspiration from European fascism”, the groups urged Khan to refuse to offer a venue for the RSS-organised event.

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The letter was signed by Hindus for Human Rights, UK-Indian Muslim Council, India Labour Solidarity and South Asia Solidarity Group, among other organisations. It also sought details on steps being taken by the Metropolitan Police to protect the communities.

“The threats posed in Britain by the RSS are real, active and ongoing. Mr Bhagwat’s visit will embolden RSS affiliates in the UK to promulgate hate speech, further polarise the Indian diaspora, and create an environment of fear and intimidation for vulnerable communities across the country,” the letter read, as per the report.