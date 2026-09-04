‘RSS is authoritarian, militarist group’: UK groups write to London mayor, seek boycott of Mohan Bhagwat’s event
Last week, several Hindu groups based in the US also opposed the RSS event, Universal Oneness Celebrations, which took place in New York City.
Twenty civil society groups have written to London mayor Sadiq Khan, urging the Greater London Authority to boycott events organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the UK visit of its chief, Mohan Bhagwat.
Last week, several Hindu groups based in the US also opposed the RSS event, Universal Oneness Celebrations, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Bhagwat is expected to speak at an event for the Indian diaspora in Britain over the weekend.
After US, London mayor urged to boycott RSS event
The groups have urged Khan to refuse to offer a venue for the RSS-organised event. Bhagwat's tour has included the US and Canada as part of a series of international outreach programmes marking 100 years of the organisation.
They described the RSS as “an authoritarian and militarist group which drew explicit inspiration from European fascism” and called on officials to ensure that Britain's multicultural society was protected, The Independent reported.
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Letter to UK foreign office
In a letter to the UK's foreign office, the organisations said Bhagwat's visit was "part of a charm offensive of public outreach, supported by his allies in the UK".
The letter was signed by Hindus for Human Rights, UK-Indian Muslim Council, India Labour Solidarity and South Asia Solidarity Group, among other organisations. It also sought details on steps being taken by the Metropolitan Police to protect the communities.
“The threats posed in Britain by the RSS are real, active and ongoing. Mr Bhagwat’s visit will embolden RSS affiliates in the UK to promulgate hate speech, further polarise the Indian diaspora, and create an environment of fear and intimidation for vulnerable communities across the country,” the letter read, as per the report.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the UK should not host “the leader of a hate group with a grievous history of far-right violence”.
“This is a deeply authoritarian, exclusionary and discriminatory organisation which has suppressed religious freedom and inspired horrific attacks on minorities,” the Your Party MP added.
ALSO READ | ‘In America, behave true to America’: Mohan Bhagwat tells Indian diaspora to fulfil duty to ‘karma bhumi’
UK MP defends RSS chief's London visit
Conservative British MP Bob Blackman said he was glad to hear the RSS chief share his views on the organisation's future.
"Pleased to listen to the thoughts & ideas for the future of @RSSorg by RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat this evening," Blackman said in a post on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAryan Mudgal
Aryan Mudgal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly three years of experience. He is part of the digital news team at HT and enjoys covering day-to-day news and writing long, detailed explainers on key national and global affairs. He takes particular interest in reading and writing about Indian politics, crime, civic issues, as well as global affairs. He goes berserk when covering elections, especially Lok Sabha and assembly polls, and always looks out for fresh stories that could intrigue readers. At Hindustan Times, Aryan has covered various major events, including the Bihar assembly elections, Maharashtra civic polls, the US' military action in Venezuela, Union Budget, and Bangladesh elections. He has previously worked with the explainers team at Firstpost and the news desk at Times Network, covering a range of events including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Israel–Hamas war, Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s student protests and Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, Delhi assembly elections, and more. He completed his bachelor’s degree in CEP (Communications & Media, English, and Psychology) from Christ University, Bengaluru, and later pursued a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). He hails from Siliguri in West Bengal and enjoys reading about politics and day-to-day issues concerning the state. Outside of work, Aryan loves listening to music and enjoys rewatching his favourite comfort shows.Read More