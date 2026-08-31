'Not welcome': Mohan Bhagwat's New York visit draws criticism from US Democrats

US lawmakers Rashida Tlaib and Jim McGovern have criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to New York, objecting to the platform given to the RSS leader as they claimed that the organisation promotes discrimination and violence against religious minorities in India. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering during the Universal Oneness Celebrations, in New York. (PTI) Tlaib said Bhagwat and his “Hindu nationalist ideology” were “not welcome” in American communities, while McGovern said the RSS chief should face “accountability” rather than be given a platform. 'Not welcome in our communities': Rashida Tlaib Tlaib, a Democratic congresswoman, targeted Bhagwat in a post on X after his appearance at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ at Madison Square Garden. “Mohan Bhagwat and his hateful Hindu nationalist ideology are not welcome in our communities. His paramilitary organization the RSS is responsible for violent attacks and pogroms against Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits, Christians, and more,” Tlaib said.

"We must reject all forms of hate and supremacy,” Tlaib added. Jim McGovern says Bhagwat should face ‘accountability’ McGovern, another Democratic representative, also criticised Bhagwat’s visit. Referring to comments by former US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) chairs Stephen Schneck and Nadine Maenza, McGovern said the RSS had helped make “discrimination & violence against religious minorities mainstream in India”. “Its chief, Mohan Baghwat, should face accountability—not be given a platform to foment hatred,” he said in a post on X. McGovern misspelled Bhagwat’s surname as “Baghwat” in the post.

What Mohan Bhagwat said in New York The criticism came as Bhagwat addressed more than 5,000 people at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The event was organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum and featured cultural performances, music and other artistic presentations. In his address, Bhagwat stressed the ideas of unity, diversity and human interconnectedness. “Whenever you think of America, one word is often discussed — pluralism. When we say Bharat, another phrase is discussed — unity in diversity. For Bharat, both unity and diversity are in its DNA,” he said. Bhagwat said people may differ in their lifestyles and material needs, but an “innate oneness” binds everyone together.